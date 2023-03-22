Week On Wall Street - A Banking Event Changes The Scene

Summary

  • The recent Silicon Valley Bank failure is going to have more ramifications on the economy and investment scene than some realize.
  • Current Energy prices along with this new Financial scene are deflationary. That has the ability to help the Fed with the inflation fight.
  • Regulations will be highlighted, banks will now tighten lending standards, loan growth will be stifled and so will the economy.
  • It would be a mistake to allow irresponsible regulators and a mismanaged bank to alter the Fed's fight against inflation, or provide universal bailouts.
“Bank failures are caused by depositors who don't deposit enough money to cover losses due to mismanagement.” – Dan Quayle.

Narrative shift, after narrative shift - that is the road ahead. When we start to look back we realize

New homes

New Home Sales (www.tradingeconomics.com)

CFNAI

CFNAI (www.tradingeconomics.com)

S&P 500

S&P 500 (www.freestockcharts.com)

Portfolio destroyed? Dump the "wishy-washy" market forecasts. This week it's S&P 4300, last week it was 3800, the week before - new market lows. My market analysis has been firm since I called this BEAR market in February '22. That is all any SERIOUS investor has to know. 

