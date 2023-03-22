wildpixel

Financial Stress Index

In Part 1 of the series we covered the Financial Stress Index and showed that a simple system trading the value of the Financial Stress Index (FSI) has beaten the S&P 500 Index since 2000.

The OFR Financial Stress Index is provided by the Office of Financial Research, and it is constructed using 33 financial market variables. When the FSI index is positive it means that stress levels are above average and worth taking note of, and when it is negative stress levels are less worrisome. Those indicators include:

Credit - Credit spreads, both HR and IG Corporate

- Credit spreads, both HR and IG Corporate Equity valuation - Stock valuations, the stock index price levels

- Stock valuations, the stock index price levels Funding - Bank lending standards, credit conditions index

- Bank lending standards, credit conditions index Safe Assets - Valuations for assets like Yen, CHF, Gold that are considered safe stores

- Valuations for assets like Yen, CHF, Gold that are considered safe stores Volatility - VIX Index, Move Index, implied and realised volatility

We believe this creates an even more robust framework for understanding financial markets, and quantifying stress in the system, which can be helpful to investors. It also significantly reduces the labour for investors following credit spreads, volatility, and bank & credit conditions as individual indexes. Imagine this like a 'heartbeat' for the stress in the financial system.

Overview of the Financial Stress Index and S&P 500

Given the turbulence in asset markets this week many readers may be keen to see where we are currently trending:

OFR Financial Stress Index

The market has seen increased signs of financial stress linked to the SVB bank collapse and the recent bank run on Signature, two banks that had combined deposits of $263 billion.

We want to be very targeted here and rather than forecast what happens in the future - do we get contagion? Do more banks start failing? Does the backstop lead to a massive rush of liquidity that means the market jumps higher? Instead let's focus on what has happened in the past (in relation to financial stress) and what potential courses of action can be taken to mitigate against the risk.

In this series we're going to drill down into the United States component of the FSI index and also tweak our parameters to arrive at an approach that reduces volatility and improves investment returns.

Financial Stress Index - United States

The index above can actually be broken down into three components: Emerging Markets, United States, and Other advanced economies. For example, here is the US Financial Stress Index (US FSI):

OFR Financial Stress Index

Average rolling correlations between the FSI index and those three components are as follows:

CORRELATION FSI INDEX UNITED STATES FSI 95.2% FSI INDEX OTHER ADV ECONOMIES FSI 97.54% FSI INDEX EMERGING MARKETS FSI 83.9% Click to enlarge

Based on that analysis it would stand to reason that removing the noise from emerging markets might improve the model, because it appears that both the US and other advanced economies have a very close tracking in terms of financial stress.

Before we go to the back test there's an important point around extending the back test time series.

Extending the Time Horizon - Chicago Fed's Financial Conditions Index

To be clear the FSI index dataset only goes back to the year 2000. Therefore, one of the fundamental weaknesses here is the fact that the system may represent a set of factors that have been in place during this time - or worse - are transitory in nature.

What about the period from 1971 - 2000? Were there measures of financials stress back then?

For that we turn to the Chicago Fed's Adjusted National Financial Conditions Index. This is a composite of 105 measures of financial activity with a stronger focus on rates, the bond market, and credit spreads. The contributions and factors are summarised as follows:

Chicago National Financial Conditions Index

Let's summarise the large factors and then take them one by one and define them:

30-Year Fixed Rate Jumbo Mortgage Index -> This is an index of actual locked rates with consumers across a third of transactions nationwide

-> This is an index of actual locked rates with consumers across a third of transactions nationwide 3-mos Libor/SOFR treasury spread -> The difference between LIBOR rate based on bank credit risk and SOFR risk free rate based on bank's cost of borrowing

-> The difference between LIBOR rate based on bank credit risk and SOFR risk free rate based on bank's cost of borrowing BofAML 3-5 year AAA CMBS OAS Spread -> The spread between all bonds in the 3-5 year AAA category against the spot Treasury curve

There are 34 key measures listed as "Risk Indicators" on the ANFCI website and many of them are essentially various forms of credit, bond market and interest rate spreads. This extends to ABS/MBS and home equity, and counterparty risk as well as FDIC Volatile Bank Liabilities.

Here is an overview of the ANFCI that also shows, currently, there's no significant signs of stress in the system (yet!).

Chicago Adj National Financial Conditions Index

The current value of the ANFCI sits at -0.23 and that is a bullish / low risk reading according to this index. Before we marry this up with the FSI index let's do a back test to confirm our findings.

Python Back Test - Adjusted National Financial Conditions Index

So that there is no financial chicanery going on here let's look at the weekly NFCI and ANFCI indexes in isolation and back test them against the S&P 500 index.

If the ANFCI (NFCI) is below 1, the system is a buy and you own the S&P 500 index (SPY)

If the ANFCI (NFCI) is above 1, the system is a sell and you own US treasuries or 6-month T-bills directly

The results of the first test are:

David Huston

Clearly a system trading the Chicago Fed Non-Adjusted Financial Conditions Index (NFCI) and their newer Adjusted Financial Conditions Index (ANFCI) would beat the market between 1971-2023.

But, this sounds too good to be true: you might say, how does it perform and produce this sort of alpha? Well, there is a caveat here.

If you run the same system again but instead of going to treasuries you go simply to cash, which gives you a pretty much 0 return:

David Huston

The S&P 500 index outperforms the ANFCI and NFCI systems. Why is that? Well let's not forget that in the 1970s and 1980s interest rates were very high. One of the key reasons that stocks performed so poorly is that simply buying treasuries gave you 10.5% in August of 1973 and 13.8% in January of 1980. What this proves is that as interest rates rise, and financial stress rises, it does pay to have money parked in high yielding government debt. The but here is simple: it does not pay to try timing the market and camping out in cash because without giving you interest that cash underperforms the market over the medium and long-term.

A system that trades the Adjusted National Financial Conditions Index through buying when the index is below 1, selling when it is above 1 would outperform the S&P 500 index from 1971-2023. It does so because the return on treasuries compounds while equities go down. The return from the S&P 500 index would be 4051% and the return from the ANFCI System would be 6895%.

What this says is that there is a longer-lasting connection between financial conditions and financial stress and the equity markets. During times of significant stress - defined by these indexes - one can reduce their exposure and therefore reduce risk and improve investment returns.

Pulling it Together - Recursively Optimised System Tested 1971-2023 YTD

To take this system a further step forwards we are going to look at the following:

1971-2000

If the ANFCI is below 1, the system is a buy and you own S&P 500 Index ( SPX

If the ANFCI is above 1, the system is a sell and you own 6-month treasuries

2000-2023 YTD

If the US FSI is below 0.5, the system is a buy and you own the S&P 500 index (SPY)

If the US FSI is above 0.5, the system is a sell and you own 6-month treasuries

We are using the Adjusted Chicago Financial Conditions Index up to 2000 as an available dataset. We know it also performs 2000-2023 (graph 3 below) but we also believe that the US Financial Stress Index is a more appropriate indicator post-2000. So we use that benchmark for the modern period of financial engineering.

The optimal level for the US FSI is actually 0.5 and this leads to a really remarkable outperformance:

David Huston

That outperformance can be broken down into the 1971-2000 period with just the Chicago ANFCI as the indicator:

David Huston

And then we can look separately at the 2000-2023 YTD period with the Financial Stress Index (FSI) as an indicator:

David Huston

The unadjusted return based on price is 447% for the system since January 2000 versus 163.6% for the S&P 500 index. We have adjusted the parameters for this model to match what regular buying and selling triggers would be, for a weekly system that trades Friday.

Comparing this to the Total Return Index for the S&P 500 (including dividends re-invested) so that we have a very demanding back test and comparison we get 447% return for the system against 309% for the S&P 500 total return index since January 2000. The system also uses the exact daily federal funds rate, i.e., it is comparing in real time what your cash return would be if you held short duration treasuries during the risk-off periods.

What does this system say today?

The US FSI index registered 0.277 on Wednesday March 22nd, 2023. At that level the "adjusted" system demonstrated here in Part 2 would suggest a buy, until the index reaches above 0.5. It is possible at the time of publication for this article that this goes above 0.5, and if it does, that would trigger a sell perhaps as early as Monday or Tuesday next week.

The overall FSI index registered 0.559 which also signals a buy with the same caveat.

Sortino Ratio and Max Drawdown

To calculate the Sortino ratio we look at the risk-free rate of return from investments - in this case treasury bonds - and compare that to the anticipated return on the proposed system. That factor is then divided by the standard deviation of the system's downside to give a sense of the amount of risk you have to take on to get this level of outperformance.

That is equal to:

David Huston

The maximum average annual drawdown based on 4 drawdown periods is 10.2% whereas you get a system return of 14.3% since 2000. The maximum drawdown was 24.2% over the course of last year.

Interpretation of Results

The Chicago Adjusted National Financial Conditions Index has proven to be, historically, a reliable signal for financial market stress both between 1971-2000 and 1971-2023 YTD. When a back tested system trades a level of 1 on the ANFCI we found that it outperforms the S&P 500 index over the course of those respective periods.

Turning to the US Financial Stress Index, that index has outperformed both the S&P 500 index and the ANFCI index between 2000 and 2023 YTD. This makes sense to us because it covers things like equity valuation, the Volatility index (which only started in 1993) and flight to safe haven assets in a way that the ANFCI doesn't.

In Part 1 and 2 we have explored a trading system based on the use of the financial conditions and financial stress indexes with a focus on the United States equity markets. In Part 3 we are going to take this learning and apply the system to the Emerging Markets with a focus on China and the Hang Seng index.