Tactical Investment Strategy For The US Equity Indexes With Market Beating Returns (Part 2)

Mar. 25, 2023 1:16 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), DJIQQQ, IWM1 Comment
David Huston profile picture
David Huston
164 Followers

Summary

  • Part 2 of a 5-part series on Tactical Investment Strategies for the US equity indexes, We look at the Financial Stress Index and update our model.
  • We demonstrate that a system trading the US version of the FSI Index has beaten the S&P 500 index since 2000 by a significant margin.
  • Further back testing shows that Chicago Fed’s Adjusted National Financial Conditions Index also has demonstrated predictive power between 1971-2023 YTD.
  • Our Python adjusted back test shows a 447% return against 309% for the S&P 500 total return index with a number of real-world trading adjustments to the system.
  • Sortino Ratio and Max Drawdowns show the system is robust.

Financial Stress

wildpixel

Financial Stress Index

In Part 1 of the series we covered the Financial Stress Index and showed that a simple system trading the value of the Financial Stress Index (FSI) has beaten the S&P 500 Index since 2000.

The

OFR Financial Stress Index

OFR Financial Stress Index

OFR Financial Stress Index

OFR Financial Stress Index

Chicago National Financial Conditions Index

Chicago National Financial Conditions Index

Chicago Adj National Financial Conditions Index

Chicago Adj National Financial Conditions Index

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

David Huston

This article was written by

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
164 Followers
David works in a senior management position within the professional services sector and has extensive experience helping FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 businesses to improve their efficiency, quality and speed of delivery. Over that same timeframe he has built up and manages an extensive portfolio of stock, bond and derivative positions that has beaten the S&P 500 for the past 5 years. He is a member nominated pension director and has acted in several Trustee positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.