Sector Performance Experiences A Historical Divergence

Mar. 24, 2023 11:53 PM ETBAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RYARX, RYT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPLX, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXX, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, XLY, VCR, RXI, RCD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYC, GBUY, SMH, XLK, IGN, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, PSJ, PXQ, FDN, XSD, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, XWEB, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, KOIN, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, VCLO, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, IYZ, VOX, IXP, XTL, XLC, FCOM, EWCO, FIVG, IWFH1 Comment
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.43K Followers

Summary

  • Although the S&P 500 is up 2.84% on the year as of yesterday’s close, only three of the eleven sectors are higher.
  • Consumer Discretionary posted the smallest gain of 10%; Technology and Communication Services have risen 17.2% and 18.1%, respectively.
  • With those sectors up solidly, the S&P 500 was little changed on the year with a less than 1% gain.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The first quarter of 2023 is coming to a close next week, and checking in on year-to-date performance, there has been a big divergence between the winners and losers. Although the S&P 500 is up 2.84% on the year as of yesterday’s

sector performance

chart

sector YTD performance

sector YTD performance

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.43K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.