Masonite International: The Market Is Not Pricing This As A Cyclical Company

Mar. 25, 2023 12:29 AM ETMasonite International Corporation (DOOR)
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
373 Followers

Summary

  • Masonite International is a cyclical company. Its recent good performance was due to being in the uptrend leg of the cycle. Revenue is strongly correlated to the Housing Starts.
  • There is a strong correlation between revenue, gross profit margins, and gross profitability. When revenue declines so will these margins and returns. At the same time, SGA appears “sticky”.
  • Based on this cyclical view, earnings would be much lower than those of the past few years. A valuation over the cycle shows that there is no margin of safety.

Professional Workers Installing the Window Frame

Constantinis/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) is a cyclical company. While it delivered a 30 % ROE for FYE Jan 2023, its long-term performance and value should be viewed through a cyclical lens.

There is a

past 70 years of US Housing Starts

Chart 1: US Housing Starts (Trading Economics.com)

Revenue Index vs Housing Starts Index

Chart 2: Revenue Index vs Housing Starts Index (Author)

trends in revenue, profits and gross profitability

Chart 3: Performance Index (Author)

Margins vs Revenue

Chart 4: Margins vs Revenue (Author)

correlation analysis

Table 1: Correlation (Author)

Sources and Uses of Funds - 2006 to 2022

Table 2: Sources and Uses of Funds - 2006 to 2022 (Author)

Value of DOOR

Table 3: Value of DOOR (Author)

Computation of DOOR value

Table 4: Computation of DOOR value (Author)

Deriving the WACC

Table 5: WACC (Various sources)

Comparing the WACC parameters

Table 6: Comparing the WACC parameters (Author)

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
373 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.