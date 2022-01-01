Twilio: Finally Showing Some Improvements

Mar. 25, 2023 1:11 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
746 Followers

Summary

  • Twilio is down nearly 30% since my last coverage in July.
  • The company's latest earnings finally showed some improvement in the bottom line as the pace of spending slowed.
  • The valuation has also compressed significantly and is now much more reasonable and in line with peers.
  • I rate the company as a hold.

Close Up Of Woman Messaging Friends Using Smartphone

Tom Werner

Investment Thesis

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has dropped nearly 30% since my sell coverage last July, as the macro environment further weakened. It is now trading over 80% below its all-time high in 2021. I believe the downside potential should be

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
746 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.