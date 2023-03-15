Bank Of America: Busted Preferreds Stand Out For Their Yield

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Bank Of America has gotten crushed alongside many bank stocks.
  • The financial giant has rarely been this cheap.
  • Yield seekers though could gravitate to its quality preferreds, particularly one that offers more than the rest.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Bank Of America"s Earning Exceed Analysts" Expectations

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

On our last coverage of Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC.PK), we were pleased with the company results and rated the common shares as a hold/neutral. We felt that yield seeking investors would be better served

-

Screenshot From Previous Article

-

BAC Performance Since Last Article

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

FRED, Bob Elliott-Twitter

-

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

Author's App

-

Bank Of America

-

Preferred Stock Investing

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?  Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Give us a try and as a bonus check out our Fixed Income Portfolios

Explore our method & why options may be right for your retirement goals.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
37.57K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BAC.PL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.