Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Mar. 25, 2023 1:37 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USMC, USMF, USVM, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IWL, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SQQQ, SRTY, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV1 Comment
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Many “recession indicators” are ringing alarm bells, from inverted yield curves to various manufacturing and production indexes.
  • While the market is starting to price in just one additional rate hike by the Fed, the “lag effect” of rate hikes remains the most significant risk.
  • While the Fed is hiking rates due to inflationary concerns, the real risk becomes deflation when something breaks.

Federal Reserve

Douglas Rissing

Recession indicators are ringing loudly.

Yet, the Fed remains focused on its inflation fight, as repeatedly noted by Jerome Powell following this week’s FOMC meeting. During his press conference, he specifically made two critical comments. The first was that inflation remains too

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

With each monetary policy intervention, the velocity of money has slowed along with the breadth and strength of economic activity. While, in theory,

should lead to increased economic activity and inflation, such has not been the case.

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

While the Fed is hiking rates due to inflationary concerns, the real risk becomes deflation when something breaks.

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

Recession Indicators, Recession Indicators Says The Fed Broke Something

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
29.84K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.