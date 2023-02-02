4D Molecular Therapeutics: Promising Preliminary Safety And Efficacy For 4D-310

William Jeffery profile picture
William Jeffery
22 Followers

Summary

  • With its strong focus on product design and development excellence, as evidenced by its sustained success in IND clearance, 4D Molecular Therapeutics is a promising biotech company with significant growth.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics' recently released data from its PRISM clinical trial for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) further validates its R100 intravitreal vector's potential for treating large-market eye diseases.
  • Preliminary safety and efficacy information from 4D-310 INGLAXA Phase 1/2 clinical studies in Fabry disease cardiomyopathy shows promise.
Gene therapy concept. Medical technology. Medtech.

metamorworks

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) presents an opportunity to capitalize on the future of genetic medicine. 4DMT is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company that utilizes the power of directed evolution to engineer targeted genetic medicines for treating genetic diseases. Their proprietary

This article was written by

William Jeffery profile picture
William Jeffery
22 Followers
I am an investor specializing in the technology sector with a focus on identifying disruptive trends and innovative companies that are reshaping the industry. With several years of experience analyzing the tech landscape, I have developed a keen understanding of the sector and have been successful in finding high-potential investments. I am always on the lookout for cutting-edge technologies and the companies that are leading the charge in their respective fields.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.