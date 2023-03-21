ARC Document Solutions: After Many Years Paying Off Debt, It Is Time To Enjoy The Reward

Summary

  • ARC Document Solutions provides digital printing and document-related services to customers in a growing variety of industries.
  • The slow decline in its legacy business forced the company to be financially disciplined, dramatically reducing its net financial debt from 2009 to 2020.
  • The company started a strategic transformation in 2019, which prepared its legacy business for the coronavirus crisis.
  • After reducing the debt, the company started to distribute important dividends, even in the middle of an important crisis.
  • Currently, its market capitalization is lower than its equity attributable to shareholders and net income is improving, offering a high earnings yield.

Diseño gráfico y concepto publicitario. Plotter de gran formato, primer plano

Andrey Grigoriev/iStock via Getty Images

Looking for hints of a successful turnaround

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stands out for its financial transformation in the last two decades. It went public in 2005 and was highly indebted at that time, which

ARC Document Solutions Free Cash Flow

ARC Document Solutions Free Cash Flow (own elaboration and data obtained from ARC Document Solutions Annual Reports)

ARC Document Solutions Balance Sheet.

ARC Document Solutions Balance Sheet. (own elaboration and data obtained from ARC Document Solutions 2022 Annual Report)

It is not easy to reach a clear conclusion about the current trend of sales. It is necessary to differentiate between the coronavirus cycle and the long term cycle from a technological point of view. The direct impact of working from home is partially temporary. On the other hand, this new reality may have structurally changed the demand for certain services, many business teams may return to office, but not full time. We observe a direct hit in gross profit by the pandemic in 2020, larger than other previous decreases. In 2022, gross profit moderately rebounded, reflecting the recovery of the business activity in physical offices. However, this recovery does not represent a complete return to the pre-coronavirus situation. For that to be true, sales and gross profit should have rebounded more.

Arc Document Solutions Revenue (own elaboration and data obtained from ARC Document Solutions Annual Reports)

ARC Document Solutions Gross Profit

ARC Document Solutions Gross Profit (own elaboration and data obtained from ARC Document Solutions Annual Reports)

ARC Document Solutions Operating Profit

ARC Document Solutions Operating Profit (own elaboration and data obtained from ARC Document Solutions Annual Reports)

Comments

