MiNK Therapeutics: iNKT Therapy Data Should Drive Stock Price Up

Mar. 25, 2023 2:17 AM ETMiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)
William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.48K Followers

Summary

  • AgenT-797 data presented at SITC in November was encouraging.
  • More AgenT-797 cancer data expected at AACR on April 18.
  • But cash is low, so will need to raise more to continue operations.

3d illustration of cancer cells and lymphocytes

Christoph Burgstedt/iStock via Getty Images

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) was formed in 2021 to explore the use of engineered Natural Killer T cells to treat cancers. In 2022 it showed encouraging results from its first Phase 1 trials. Despite that it

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.48K Followers
I provided stock and bond research and analysis to a small cap specialist investor, Lloyd Miller, from 2002 until his death in January 2018. For my own account I invest mainly in technology and biotechnology stocks. My technology and investment web site is openicon.com, where readers can view the notes I take to make decisions and to write articles for Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INKT, GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.