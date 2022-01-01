Carl Court

Despite its recent issues, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) still has a valuable platform and could be a big beneficiary if TikTok gets banned in the U.S.

Company Profile

At its IPO, SNAP notoriously described itself as a camera company, while today it refers to itself as a technology. Most people, including myself, generally classify SNAP as a social media company.

The company’s primary product is Snapchat, which a messaging app used to share videos, photos, texts, and other forms of media. The company offers a variety of lenses, which allow users to apply filters, graphics, stickers, and animation to photos and videos. SNAP says it has over a million different types of lenses.

Snapchat also offers other features such as Snap Map, which helps users connect with friends and highlight popular locations. With its Stories feature, meanwhile, users can create narratives about themselves through video and photos that they can share with their friend group or the Snapchat community, or they can read stories from other creators or friends. The Spotlight features, meanwhile, highlights some of the best and most entertaining Snaps from its community.

Company Presentation

SNAP generally makes its money through advertising. It offers both AR Ads and Snap Ads. AR ads allows advertisers to use SNAP’s augmented reality tools to created 3D experiences, such as allowing a user to virtually try on make-up or clothes. Snap Ads can include single image or video ads that are skippable, a collection of ads, dynamic ads that use machine learnings to match a product with a user, or non-skippable commercials that appear within Snapchat’s curated content.

Opportunities and Risks

SNAP’s biggest opportunities are expanding its daily user base and increasing its average revenue per user (ARPU). The company has a huge reach, with 90% of 13 to 24 year olds in over 20 countries using its product at least once a month. Meanwhile, it reaches 75% of the population in those countries when looking at 13 to 34 year olds. However, daily users are far less. SNAP has about 25% daily penetration in the U.S. across all smartphones, 16% in Europe, and 7% elsewhere.

While SNAP will continue to focus on bringing new younger user on board when they get their first smartphones, the company is also trying to lure in users over the age of 35. Given its strong reach in younger age cohorts, this strategy makes sense, as long as it doesn’t alienate its younger cohort. Facebook, owned by Meta (META), aged up, but in the process lost much of the engagement of younger users as a result, so it’s a fine line to walk.

Discussing the topic at its analyst day, SVP of Growth Jacob Andreou said:

“Now we also have a huge opportunity to onboard Snapchatters above the age of 35 who are completely new to Snapchat. Today, Snapchatters over 35 are connecting with Snapchat more than ever before with both DAU and content time spent for this cohort outpacing overall DAU and content time spend growth. This supplements our stronger retention of Snapchatters as they naturally age with us, growing our reach in older demographics faster. Norway is an amazing example of an established market. We have successfully onboarded and engaged in older demographic, all while maintaining our reach with the younger demographic. Over 50% of Norwegian DAUs are 35-plus or older.”

International expansion outside of North America and Europe is another opportunity for SNAP given its much lower penetration. On this end, the company is looking to support local languages, create local lenses, work with international publishing partners, and generate interest with local marketing campaigns. It is also working with OEMs to pre-load the app in a prominent spot, as well as with local data carriers to offer attractive rates.

At its analyst day, Andreou added:

“Since the fourth quarter of 2020, our community outside of North America and Europe has grown by more than 80%. In regions where our reach is currently low, like Japan, Mexico and Italy, we're taking the time to educate Snapchatters on the core product value to ensure that they can understand how Snapchat can help them communicate and connect with close friends and family. We continue to partner with major handset OEMs like Samsung and Xiaomi and local telcos like Movistar and Orange to drive awareness through co-marketing and preload deals. And we believe there's still significant untapped growth potential, given that our penetration in each of these countries is well below the levels that we see in our more established geographies.”

While perhaps not as big as opportunity as Pinterest (PINS), which I recently wrote about, increasing ARPU and closing the gap versus some other competitors is another opportunity for SNAP. SNAP’s global ARPU is still around 40-50% below that of Twitter, and a fraction of Facebook.

Data from Dividend Stock Screener and Company Filings

To improve its ARPU, SNAP is going to have to grow the number of ads it serves per user and increase its pricing. While it grew ad impression by 8% in Q4 2022, its eCPM (estimated revenue per thousand ad impressions) fell by -9%.

Discussing the topic at its analyst day, COO Jerry Hunter said:

"We're focused on improving ROI for our ad partners, which we believe will increase their willingness to bid at higher levels and drive their desired outcomes. We're investing aggressively in optimization, measurement and ad ranking in particular to drive measurable advertiser outcomes more efficiently. In this way, we believe that we can increase CPM and ROI simultaneously. Our focus on ranking and optimization is intended to kick off a flywheel, increasing the likelihood that our ads are more relevant which makes Snapchatters more likely to engage with them, which in turn drives higher ROI and makes us more efficient with our inventory, which will then drive the advertiser demand and improve the diversity of ads that we can show to the community, ultimately increasing the likelihood that we can show the right ad to the right person while simultaneously increasing our CPMs over time. We have enormous headroom to grow our ARPU as we expand our monetization across Snapchat.”

SNAP’s goal to increase its ARPU took a significant hit in 2022 when Apple (AAPL) and later Google (GOOGL) changed their IDFA tracking policies, making it more difficult for companies like SNAP to both serve focused ads as well as track off-platform actions. Less data to support advertising effectiveness and ad ROIs has led to lower costs for ads on SNAP’s platform. For its part, the company is looking to invest in better ad measurement and improve engagement and conversion quality and volumes.

CEO Evan Spiegel talked about the work it's doing on this front on its Q4 earnings call, saying:

"We've done a lot of work to improve our in-app web view performance, which we believe can help contribute to improved conversions on the platform. We've updated our user ID graph, which helps improve attribution as well. And some of the early results are promising. So for example, pixel advertisers utilizing 1-0 attribution for them. Clicks are 40% more likely to result in a conversion. We're also seeing stuff like higher dwell times, higher nonbounce rates and higher third-party match rates. So overall, obviously, the results are early, but we're excited about these changes we're making."

At the same time, SNAP has also faced increasing competition in the social media space. Instagram, owned by META, has always been a strong competitor, and with less certain ROI metrics, advertisers usually feel more comfortable using META’s platforms. Meanwhile, TikTok has really taken the social media world by storm the last few years, especially within SNAP’s core younger audience.

The combination of IDFA tracking policy changes, increased competition, and a general slowing in the advertising market due to macroeconomic uncertainly led SNAP to post only 12% revenue growth in 2022. It indicated that Q1 has not started out great, tracking down -7% when its announced its Q4 results.

Valuation

SNAP trades at a P/S ratio of 3.7x based on the 2023 revenue consensus of $4.71 billion. It growth for this year is projected at only 2%, before climbing nearly 17% next year.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, it trades at around 37x based on the 2023 consensus of $469.8 million. Based on the 2024 consensus of $817.8 million, it trades at a around a 21x multiple.

SNAP trades at a similar P/S multiple as its social media peers, but at a higher EV/EBITDA multiple. Notably, it and PINS are still in their earlier days on monetization compared to companies like META and GOOGL.

SNAP Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

SNAP stock has been crushed over the past year, losing over 2/3rds of its value. Its earnings results have been pretty dismal, with it missing revenue estimates each of the past 4 quarters.

The company clearly is dealing with the aftereffects of privacy changes, as well as increased competition. However, it still has an attractive user base for advertisers, and it could benefit from any pushback with regards to Chinese owned TiKTok, which the Biden administration has threatened to ban if the owner does not sell the company.

Despite the issues, I think SNAP is still a valuable asset and worth more than it is currently valued. The company still has room to both grow its user base, as well as improve APRU.

It should face lowered expectations and easier comps in 2023, which sets the stock up for a potential rally. It does fall into the higher risk/reward category, however.