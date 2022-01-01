Sam Shere

Short sellers can be cruel. Shorting is a risky game, after all. If you short, you better be right. Hindenburg Research, a renowned (or infamous?) short seller recently initiated a short position on Block, Inc (NYSE:SQ) alongside an exacting report detailing fraud allegations, drastic overvaluation, and downside risk presented by the stock.

About a month ago, I recommended investors look for the $55.94 price point, at which point I would rate Block a 'Strong Buy'. The market has since punished Block. Waking up to a 20% decline and Hindenburg's name filling headlines, I gleefully accepted the opportunity to learn what they had found. After spending the day reading through the report in detail and researching more on my own, I have some thoughts to share.

Research talks, but money screams. Confirmation bias can be a cruel mistress, and being short a stock is a dangerous psychological game. Hindenburg has every reason to strike fear in the market, since in my opinion they stand to earn greatly from dramatic price declines. Despite being bullish on Block, I approached the report with neutrality. At worst, I would learn why not to initiate a position and at best, I'd be gifted a nice opportunity to buy at a discount.

62-77.5% Downside Risk

Hindenburg's only basis for this is multiple contraction to competitor levels. I strongly disagree with this approach. Anyone with a calculator can manipulate the 'fair value' of a stock by tweaking the trading multiple, and that is exactly what Hindenburg did to come up with this estimate. To be clear, Hindenburg could be right. Block does present downside risk if the multiple contracts, but so does every other publicly traded company. Simply using the logic of 'If A happens, then B will be true' is not sufficient, yet that's what Hindenburg did. Worse yet, they didn't provide any substantive argument about the likelihood of 'A' occurring or the underlying quantitative measures driving the likelihood. They only say, 'If A then B'.

To reiterate, the only basis of the 'downside risk' estimate is that Block trades at a multiple equivalent to PayPal (PYPL) and other competitors:

Despite its revenue slowdown, current unprofitability, its warning of future unprofitability, and signs of stagnation at Cash App, investors have awarded Block valuation multiples that price in an expectation of rapid growth. The company trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 60x and a 2023 forward P/E ratio of 40x on "adjusted" earnings, according to FactSet. By comparison, Block competitor PayPal trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 16.6x, and 15.1x adjusted 2023 earnings, suggesting 62%-72% downside for Block were it to trade in line with its peer. On a tangible book basis, many fintech competitors such as Affirm, Robinhood, SoFi and Upstart trade between 1.6x to 2.1x, whereas Block trades at ~13x tangible book. Even PayPal, which has grown revenue and generated a GAAP profit every year since re-emerging as a public company, trades at a 25% discount to Block on this basis. A re-rating closer to the peer average would represent 77.5% downside for Block.

Let's break this down point by point.

Net revenue growth in 2022 was -1%, so on the surface Hindenburg is correct. As I pointed out in my previous article though: "The more important metric than total net revenue growth of -1% is the revenue growth excluding bitcoin revenue, which results in 36% growth." Hindenburg made no mention of Bitcoin and the revenue implications of the recent mark-to-market accounting changes.

Further, the statement 'it's warning of future unprofitability' is in reference to the Risks section of the annual report which Block, rightfully so, mentions the risk of unprofitability due to heavy R&D + acquisition related investment. A vast majority of high growth companies have the exact same language. It's standard to include such language in an annual report and is not a compelling reason to sell, or short, a stock.

of unprofitability due to heavy R&D + acquisition related investment. A vast majority of high growth companies have the exact same language. It's standard to include such language in an annual report and is not a compelling reason to sell, or short, a stock. Block trades at a higher multiple than competitors, therefore Block has a 62-77.5% downside risk? Well, why do stocks trade at multiples anyway? Earnings growth potential. The key is in the growth potential, which is where Block kills PayPal (and other competitors):

Block Q4 2022 Key Growth Metrics (Block, Inc 2022 Annual Report)

PayPal Key Growth Metrics (PayPal 2022 Annual Report)

Block's user base (across Square and Cash App) is growing much quicker than PayPal's, and naturally that commands a higher multiple. However, Hindenburg presents compelling arguments against Cash App's user base growth, which is where the major risk is.

Fraud Allegations

Hindenburg claims Block is misleading investors by drastically overstating Cash App user counts. Block reports monthly transacting actives, not individual accounts. Not only does it seem like PayPal reports a similar metric with 'Active Accounts' but this is just a matter of definition. Hindenburg is right though. Block should report on the number of unique users. It is a much more compelling datapoint than transacting actives, especially when consideration of the fraud controls and regulatory compliance that Hindenburg accuses Block of ignoring.

Hindenburg touches on a variety of severe regulatory compliance issues presented by Cash App. These are serious accusations, and they do seem believable. Innovation and finance can be a toxic combination. Block's mission is economic empowerment, and it seems that mission may have clouded management's judgment when it came to important compliance measures. This is a real risk and will likely lead to very serious fines and grueling investigations by the SEC, CFPB, and OCC. This could also lead to stricter internal controls for Cash App including more sophisticated fraud detection capabilities and stricter KYC (Know Your Customer) standards.

The banking and wider finance industries are subject to a few key regulations. KYC, or 'Know Your Customer' requires banking & financial institutions to collect key customer data to avoid fraud. Payments apps like Cash App and Venmo have avoided a lot of KYC requirements by taking a tiered approach, namely collecting more KYC data as more sophisticated transactions are requested. Simple money movement transactions on Cash App require only a cell phone number or email account, which Hindenburg believes is a huge engine for fraudulent accounts. Hindenburg mentions a number of accounts are linked to the same user, and it's also easy to open up clearly fraudulent accounts (they showed examples of opening accounts and requesting Cash Cards, Cash App's debit card, with accounts named 'Jack Dorsey' 'Elon Musk' and 'Donald J Trump').

There does appear to be significant shortcomings in Cash Apps internal fraud controls. Block will need to take a serious look at fraud processes and transaction monitoring to fix this which ultimately will cost a lot of money and add some internal inefficiency and friction for customers, but it's a worthy cause. Rampant fraud on a financial platform will only hurt honest users and the financial provider. As Hindenburg notes, there are many notable issues including:

ACH name mismatches (Automated Clearing House. These are automated transactions, for example direct deposit of paycheck. ACH's will typically have identifying information of who is receiving the payment, in this case its the Cash App user. If the name of Cash App user mismatches the unique ID provided by the ACH remitter, there's a high fraud risk.)

Unemployment / Stimulus fraud - when 1 account or 1 user with multiple accounts gets multiple checks from unemployment or government stimulus programs. This is clear fraud and ought to be treated as such, but Block has not penalized these users accordingly.

Fake names - Users operating an account with a fake name to scam people. This type of fraud is prevalent across all financial platforms, not just Cash App.

Terrorist Financing - under the USA Patriot Act, banks need to maintain strict AML (anti-money laundering) protocols. Block appears to have notable lapses in AML oversight. Hindenburg released a compilation of YouTube videos by various rappers that mention use of Cash App for illegal transactions like paying 'hitters' or hit-men, buying / selling drugs, and other illicit activities. These likely fall under the scope of the Patriot Act as acts of Domestic Terrorism, and ought to be treated as such by Block.

This is the portion of Hindenburg's research that I believe has done a great service. Financial fraud has no place in a civilized society, and Block should rightfully be subject to intense regulatory scrutiny and oversight to ensure their fraud and regulatory compliance controls are sufficient. These fraud allegations could lead to serious fines and serious one-time hits to Block's income statement in the coming years.

The Real Risks Presented

Block does face risks. Hindenburg uses inflammatory and accusatory language, but cutting through the noise shows us that most of this isn't even focused on the real risks. If the fraud risks are true and regulator investigation yields hefty fines, it will have a material one-time impact on Block and will lead to some seemingly well-needed improvements in Block's internal controls. Hindenburg also notes the Afterpay acquisition, which at a hefty price tag of $18B, is still generating a loss. As I noted in my previous article, the BNPL (Buy Now-Pay Later) business model presents serious risks for Block. First, Block assumes full default risk because they cover the cost of the micro-loan up front. Further, this requires Block to factor ECL, Expected Credit Losses, in reported results. This ECL is baked into their 'Transaction, loan, and consumer receivable losses' category in OpEx, which spiked up in 2022 and will likely continue to increase. An increase in default rates amplifies this risk.

The most important risk, which Hindenburg makes no mention of, is equity dilution through stock-based compensation. That figure has been ballooning recently, and looks set to continue diluting current investors' ownership stake. At current levels, investors can expect to dilution of roughly 1% per year, which is significant and should be a consideration of any investor. As stated in my previous article:

Block is rapidly approaching the 1 billion class A shares they are authorized to issue. This may lead to two things down the road, either: 1) an authorization to issue more A shares, or 2) issuance of B shares (61m outstanding of 500m authorized) or convertible preferred (0 outstanding of 100m authorized) in incentives or future acquisitions. Either way, this represents ownership dilution of all investors holding common A shares today. This may not be of major concern in times of abundance, but if Block hits obstacles on the way the impact may be more felt. Block needs to continue navigating a challenging environment to scale its network, but they are not immune to inflationary and recessionary headwinds.

Updated Valuation

I am retaining my discounted cashflow valuation of $55.94 as my estimate of intrinsic value. However, to adjust for the clear regulatory risk presented by Hindenburg, I am (subjectively) knocking an additional 20% off that valuation for some additional margin of safety. This is entirely a subjective decision based on my personal risk tolerance. I expect this report will alert regulators to some shortcomings in Block's internal controls and will increase short and medium-term costs for Block and add some inefficiency. There may be some downside pressure to the bottom line as a result, and a re-baselining of stated User volumes, which could somewhat contract multiples.

This yields a target price of $44.75. It's worth mentioning that I have a limit buy order placed at this price point of $44.75, and hope that this short-term noise gets the stock down to that level so I can initiate a position.

Conclusion

In summary, although Hindenburg did bring some notable issues with Block's fraud controls and regulatory compliance, this isn't the 62-77.5% downside bombshell they thought it would be. The report focuses on only 1 of Block's 3 major reportable segments, and does not provide a compelling argument based in sound logic for the downside risk. This appears to just be noise, but could present a great buying opportunity in the short run if it causes material volatility in the stock.