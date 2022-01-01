Block Out The Noise: The Hindenburg Report

Mar. 25, 2023 2:34 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)1 Comment
MM Research profile picture
MM Research
220 Followers

Summary

  • Hindenburg's estimate of downside risk is based on poor logic.
  • The report focuses on only 1 of Block's 3 major reportable segments.
  • Hindenburg fails to mention the most noteworthy risk: stock-based compensation.

LZ-129 Disaster

Sam Shere

Short sellers can be cruel. Shorting is a risky game, after all. If you short, you better be right. Hindenburg Research, a renowned (or infamous?) short seller recently initiated a short position on Block, Inc (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc Q4 2022 financial highlights showing strong profit growth and increasing cohesion of Blocks offerings.

Block Q4 2022 Key Growth Metrics (Block, Inc 2022 Annual Report)

Graphic from PayPal annual report showing key growth metrics

PayPal Key Growth Metrics (PayPal 2022 Annual Report)

This article was written by

MM Research profile picture
MM Research
220 Followers
I identify outstanding businesses through value investing principles and economic analysis. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, I'm committed to equipping you with the knowledge to make well-informed and profitable investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not currently have a position, but as stated in the article have a limit buy order placed at the stated price.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.