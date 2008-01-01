PayPal: Growth Is Now A Real Problem (Technical Analysis)

Mar. 25, 2023 2:35 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.13K Followers

Summary

  • Fintech and bank valuations are likely to remain under strain as the market reels from recent bank collapses.
  • PayPal’s user growth is slowing down dangerously; the fintech may post negative account growth in 2023.
  • PayPal’s guidance for the present year is not great and only stock buybacks may help the stock regain some momentum in 2023.

PayPal Headquarters San Jose

JasonDoiy

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is experiencing significant difficulties with the growth of its user base, which has a negative impact on the company's revenue growth.

According to PayPal's guidance for 2023, the fintech will likely continue to face challenges

Active Accounts

Active Accounts (PayPal Holdings Inc)

Moving Averages

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

Earnings Estimate

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.13K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.