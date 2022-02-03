Nordea Bank: Robust, Profitable And Undervalued.

Mar. 25, 2023 2:49 AM ETNordea Bank Abp (NBNKF), NRDBYDNSKF, DNKEY
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
355 Followers

Summary

  • Nordea is a Finnish bank which serves personal and business clients across Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.
  • The bank is the largest in Northern Europe with a strong reputation and diversified set of income streams driving a wide economic moat.
  • Increasing interest rates means Nordea is set to generate an additional €1B in NII throughout FY23.
  • Current valuation provides just enough room for potential value-oriented investment thesis.
  • Potential for further price drops towards $9/share would warrant Buy rating being changed to Strong Buy.

The modern neighborhood Jatkasaari of Helsinki, Finland.

Lev Karavanov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY) is a Finnish bank which provides customers across the Scandinavian and Northern European countries with a market-leading banking experience.

A healthy and diversified set of income streams combined

Leading banks in the Nordic countries in 2021, by total assets

Statista.com

Lending By Country

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Report

Nordea portfolio composition

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Report

Nordea 2025 Fiscal Targets

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Report

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Results

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Report

Decrease in NFCI

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Report

Total Income

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Report

Capital Position

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Report

Sensitivity To Rate Hikes

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Report

impared loans

Nordea Full-Year 2022 Report

Seeking Alpha | NRDBY | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | NRDBY | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | NRDBY | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | NRDBY | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | NRDBY | Summary Chart

Seeking Alpha | NRDBY | Summary Chart

Intrinsic Value Calculation

The Value Corner

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
355 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own.

Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.