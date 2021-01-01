This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Mar. 18.
Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.
We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of March.
BDCs were flat over the week as the market gyrated on further developments in the banking sector. BDCs remain around 10% below their early March levels.
Valuations have moved to attractive levels in our view after trading near longer-term historic averages.
HTGC remains the worst performer since the start of March. This is due to two factors, its focus on venture-backed companies which were in the epicenter of the SVB failure as well as its high starting valuation - a liability in any drawdown. The second worst performer GSBD was hit by its recent public offering. Interestingly, the best performers are TPVG and TRIN - two BDCs that also focus on venture-backed companies.
Trinity Capital (TRIN) raised the base dividend by another penny to $0.47. It had a previous run of $0.15 supplemental dividends so these may get redeclared. Its net income was $0.61 in Q4 so there is room for additional dividends even at its already high dividend yield of 14.6% which is among the highest in the sector. TRIN is back in favor, trading 9% above the sector average valuation despite underperforming over the past year. A slow deal market means it has not been able to benefit from its warrants positions but was hurt on some losses.
We recently downsized our exposure to BDC common shares in favor of BDC baby bonds. Obviously, we didn't expect an imminent double-digit drawdown in the sector but it's still fair to say that the margin of safety in the sector was very thin at the start of March. With most BDCs down by around 10% or more we will begin to rotate back into common shares on further weakness.
Apart from general uncertainty having to do with the banking sector, BDCs face two headwinds of potentially lower short-term rates (if the Fed has to save the day) and a general macro slowdown as the banks will be less keen to use precious equity to make loans to the corporate sector.
It seems foolish to look to add to BDC common shares in this environment, however, as we said before there are, broadly speaking, two options investors have in their allocation to the sector: one when valuations are high and macro risks seem low (this was the case in 2021) or two, when valuations are lower but macro risks are apparent. We now find ourselves in this second scenario. Historically, increasing an allocation to BDCs in this second scenario has been more successful. This is not just because BDCs can be relatively resilient over recessions but also because a drop in valuations typically provides significant compensation for the risks investors have to bear.
Recent volatility also generated a number of relative value opportunities. Specifically, we recently downsized our allocation to BXSL and FDUS which have been trading very strong in favor of TSLX and ORCC. Although these BDCs trade at very different valuations they both look attractive in relative terms. For instance, while TSLX trades at a hefty 15% premium to the average BDC, that 15% premium is actually fairly modest given the historic premium of around 24% as the following chart shows.
