Zebra Technologies: Riding The Secular Growth Of Digital Supply Chains

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.37K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we start by discussing accelerating investments in global supply chain capabilities to enhance efficiencies and reduce bottlenecks.
  • Zebra Technologies benefits from these investments thanks to its advanced product and services portfolio, allowing it to generate high (expected) growth rates.
  • Given industry tailwinds and the mix between growth and value, ZBRA shares remain undervalued and poised for high long-term returns.

Internet of things, wireless communication network, abstract image visual.

Jae Young Ju

Introduction

The Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been on my radar for many years. Despite its impressive potential, the company has been flying under the radar. With an upswing in supply chain investments, Zebra is poised to benefit from the

Image

MHI, Deloitte

Image

Zetes

Image

Zebra Technologies

Image

Zebra Technologies

Image

Zebra Technologies

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Zebra Technologies

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.37K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.