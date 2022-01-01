Jae Young Ju

Introduction

The Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been on my radar for many years. Despite its impressive potential, the company has been flying under the radar. With an upswing in supply chain investments, Zebra is poised to benefit from the secular trend that is still in its infancy. As more supply chain companies are expected to invest in technology, Zebra's broad range of products puts it in an advantageous position.

In this article, I will delve into these developments and explain why Zebra is a highly attractive investment, especially during market downturns that provide buying opportunities.

Supply Chains & High-Tech

The other day, I read an interesting article that highlighted the biggest supply chain concerns and methods to improve supply chains.

Based on a Deloitte survey, the article mentioned that 74% of 2,000 respondents plan to boost their technology investments in 2023. 90% of these companies will spend 24% more than in the prior year. Needless to say, that's a huge growth rate in an economy with a high recession probability.

The biggest technology adoption is set to occur in inventory and network optimization. In that segment, 87% of respondents expect to dramatically ramp up spending in the next five years.

This segment was followed by high expected growth in cloud computing, sensors & automatic identification, advanced analytics, and wearable & mobile technologies.

Furthermore, 87% of respondents believe that by 2027, supply chains will be autonomous, connected, and intelligent, making it the norm. Only 5% of respondents believe the industry has reached that level today.

The survey also revealed that in the next ten years, digital supply chains are set to become the norm. These digital supply chains will be equipped with end-to-end networks that provide transparency at all levels of planning and execution.

The report predicts that companies that have invested in digital transformation will see increased speed, connectivity, and transparency. They will also benefit from accurate, shareable, secure, and actionable data. This future will revolutionize the supply chain industry, and companies that embrace these changes will reap significant rewards.

In other words, this report highlighted the tremendous speed at which supply chains are essentially implementing the Internet of Things approach, which means that everything is connected, allowing for much higher efficiencies.

Companies that can implement these technologies successfully will thrive. Others that fail to keep up with these technologies are set to struggle and lose market share.

Hence, spending on these technologies is through the roof, as a lot is at stake.

That's where Zebra Technologies comes in.

Why ZBRA Is A Great Supply Chain Tech Play

Essentially, Zebra Technologies is a technology company that specializes in providing products and solutions for enterprise asset intelligence and supply chain management. The company is headquartered in Illinois, United States, and operates in over 100 countries. Zebra's products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, printers, RFID readers, and software applications for data analysis and management.

On its corporate website, the company highlights its capabilities to modernize supply chains.

Increasing visibility to improve decision-making.

Powering the Internet of Things ecosystem.

Improving data insights.

According to its 4Q22 earnings call, the company is making progress in elevating its strategic relationship with customers and extending its leadership position in core business while gaining traction in growth markets. The company has comprehensive RFID solutions offering for a wide range of use cases and was just awarded a record RFID win. Zebra is also gaining market share in rugged tablets as a result of its focused investment. The company believes it is well positioned to deliver 5% to 7% organic growth over a cycle, with an increasingly attractive margin profile.

Moreover, the company addressed a wide range of workflows and use cases across various markets, such as retail and e-commerce, transportation logistics, manufacturing, health care, and other markets. The company sees a tremendous opportunity to continue to elevate and grow customer relationships through its expanded solutions offerings, including autonomous mobile robot and machine vision wins in manufacturing and warehouse use cases.

CEO Anders Gustafsson highlighted new wins and the tremendous value ZBRA brings to the table when it comes to serving its clients:

We secured a number of exciting wins, helping to drive a strong year-end and momentum into 2023. These wins included a large postal customer in Asia who expects to improve productivity and efficiency by equipping 70,000 mail carriers with our mobile computing solutions. A British grocer expects to improve their shopper experience and drive store efficiencies by deploying 80,000 personal shopper devices. And the European-based auto manufacturer plans to enable process improvement and quality assurance along all stages of the production line with 30,000 Zebra mobile computers.

Based on this context, it's fair to assume that Zebra is delivering the right products that are set to benefit from a rapid boost in technology spending.

What About The Valuation?

When discussing growth stocks that benefit from secular growth trends, it often happens that we're dealing with money-losing enterprises that haven't had their major breakthrough. This does not apply to Zebra stock, which has been consistently profitable since 2018. The same goes for its free cash flow.

In its most recent quarter (4Q22), the company generated 3.9% organic net sales growth, boosted by 11% growth in North America and 7% growth in Latin America. Roughly 50% of its revenues are generated in North America.

Zebra Technologies

The Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment led the growth with a 13.5% increase, driven by double-digit growth in printing. The Enterprise Visibility and Mobility segment sales remained flat, with varying performance across different offerings. Data capture solutions, including RFID and rugged tablets, showed strong growth, while mobile computing sales declined mainly due to challenging prior-year comparisons in EMEA. The company also saw growth in services and software, with strong service attach rates.

This year, the company is expected to grow EBITDA by 3.8% to $1.3 billion. Next year, growth is expected to be $1.4 billion. Free cash flow is expected to come in at $690 million this year before it is forecasted to rise to $930 million in 2024. This implies a 4.6% 2023E free cash flow yield.

These growth rates include the 2022 acquisition of Matrox Imaging. This $880 million deal adds advanced hardware products and interoperable software capabilities.

Net debt is expected to fall to $890 million next year, which implied a net-leverage ratio of less than 1.0x EBITDA.

Using 2023 EBITDA and net debt numbers, the company is trading at 12.5x EBITDA. Using 2024 numbers, that number falls to 11.2x.

Given the company's historic valuation of 14x EBITDA, which I believe is fair, I estimate the company's fair value to be between $360 and $370. This implies roughly 30% potential for capital gains in the next 1-2 years. Unless the economy falls off a cliff, this is my conservative estimate. The current consensus estimate is $360, so I'm not far off.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed one of the most fascinating companies when it comes to supply chain optimization. Global supply chains are becoming increasingly high-tech as investments in next-gen technologies are exploding. One company that benefits from this is Zebra Technologies. It has exposure in all the right areas to help companies achieve their efficiency goals.

Zebra is rapidly winning new orders. It is helping its clients achieve their goals and rapidly growing both EBITDA and free cash flow. Unlike some startups, ZBRA has become the perfect mix between growth and value, which comes with an attractive valuation.

While market woes and economic weakness might keep a lid on the stock for a while, I believe ZBRA shares are roughly 30% undervalued.