Earnings of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) will most probably continue on an uptrend this year on the back of mid-single-digit loan growth. Further, subdued margin expansion will support the bottom line. As a result, I'm expecting Heritage Financial to report earnings of $2.56 per share for 2023, up 11% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I haven't changed my earnings estimate much. The year-end target price suggests a substantial upside from the current market price. Therefore, I’m maintaining a buy rating on HFWA stock.

Margin’s Rate Sensitivity is Likely to be Lower this Year

Strong margin expansion continued in the last quarter as yields rose while funding costs remained subdued. The margin grew by 41 basis points in the quarter, following a growth of 53 basis points in the third quarter of 2022. Heritage has an enviable deposit book with very low-cost deposits. In fact, the total deposit cost was just 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2022, as mentioned in the earnings release.

However, this low cost cannot last forever because of competition. Depositors may be tempted to switch to other banks offering better yields if Heritage doesn't move its deposit rates closer to market rates. Therefore, I'm expecting the company to let its deposit costs rise this year in order to retain its customers. Further, if there is a significant deposit runoff then Heritage will have to rely on costly borrowings to fund its assets.

Furthermore, recent changes in the asset mix will hurt margin expansion this year. Fixed-rate loans increased to 52.3% of total loans at the end of December 2022 from 51.5% at the end of September 2022 and 48.1% at the end of December 2021, according to details given in the earnings presentation. As a result, the average loan yield will be less responsive to rate changes this year compared to last year.

Overall, I'm expecting the margin to be less rate-sensitive this year than in 2022. The results of the management's rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing showed that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could boost the net interest income by 3.2% in the first year and by 7.3% in the second year of the rate hike.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to increase by just 10 basis points in 2023 as opposed to a growth of 114 basis points in the last nine months of 2022.

Technological Investments and Expansion Efforts to Sustain Loan Growth

Heritage Financial’s loan growth slowed to 1.2% in the fourth quarter from 3.3% in the third quarter of last year. I'm not expecting the growth to slow down further despite the ongoing up-rate cycle. My optimism is based on management's ongoing efforts.

Heritage Financial has expanded into a new market, Boise, Idaho this quarter. The company has added a commercial banking team and opened a full-service branch in this market, as mentioned in the earnings presentation.

Moreover, Heritage Financial’s proprietary digital platform also gives me hope for loan growth. The company has been investing in technology for some time and plans to invest even further going forward. The platform already has digital account opening capabilities, and Heritage Financial wants to enhance these capabilities even further, as mentioned in the presentation. If the company is able to transfer the entire account opening process online, then the resultant ease and convenience could give a substantial boost to both deposits and loans.

Meanwhile, economic factors are unlikely to lend any meaningful support to loan growth. Heritage Financial lends to businesses and consumers in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Both Washington and Oregon are among the worst performers in the country when it comes to the current employment situation. They're much worse than the national average, as shown below.

Considering the factors given above, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 4.9% in 2023. Further, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 3,619 3,732 4,398 3,773 4,008 4,204 Growth of Net Loans 28.5% 3.1% 17.9% (14.2)% 6.2% 4.9% Other Earning Assets 1,047 1,091 1,458 2,941 2,127 2,192 Deposits 4,432 4,583 5,598 6,394 5,925 6,214 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 52 41 57 72 68 70 Common equity 761 809 820 854 798 858 Book Value Per Share ($) 21.5 21.9 22.7 23.8 22.5 24.2 Tangible BVPS ($) 14.1 14.9 15.7 16.8 15.5 17.2 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Expecting Earnings to Grow by 11%

The anticipated mid-single-digit loan growth and subdued margin expansion will drive earnings this year. Consequently, I'm expecting Heritage Financial to report earnings of $2.56 per share for 2023, up 11% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 187 200 201 206 219 258 Provision for loan losses 5 4 36 (29) (1) 4 Non-interest income 32 32 37 35 30 27 Non-interest expense 149 147 149 149 151 170 Net income - Common Sh. 53 68 47 98 82 91 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.49 1.83 1.29 2.73 2.31 2.56 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report on Heritage Financial, I estimated earnings of $2.59 per share for 2023. My updated earnings estimate is barely changed from my previous estimate. Last quarter’s results were in line with my expectations, and the economic outlook hasn't changed much; therefore, I didn't think there was any need to make big changes to my estimates.

Market Appears to Have Already Incorporated the Higher-Risk Level

Following the failure of three banks in the United States (SVB Financial (SIVB), Signature Bank (SBNY), Silvergate Capital (SI)) and the rescue of Credit Suisse, fears of contagion have led to a rout in the entire banking sector. Heritage Financial’s stock price has also plunged by around 14% since the crisis started on March 8, 2023. The company's unrealized mark-to-market losses on the security portfolio amounted to around $109 million at the end of December 2022, which is around 14% of the total equity balance. What this means is that in case there is a deposit run and Heritage needs to sell off its entire securities portfolio, it will incur a loss of $109 million, and its equity value, and consequently, fair value will dip by 14%. As the market price has already dipped by 14% since the start of the crisis, I believe the market has already incorporated the worst-case scenario in the valuation.

Apart from the unrealized losses, I believe Heritage Financial’s risk level is low. The company does not deal with crypto assets and it does not have material exposure to California, unlike the U.S. banks that collapsed. Additionally, Heritage Financial's total capital ratio was 14.0% at the end of December 2022, which is much higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.5%.

Maintaining a Buy Rating

Heritage Financial is offering a dividend yield of 4.0% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 34% for 2023, which is below the five-year average of 46%. Therefore, there is room for another dividend hike this year. Nevertheless, to remain on the safe side, I’m not expecting a hike in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Heritage Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.55 in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 15.7 16.8 15.5 Average Market Price ($) 21.4 25.7 27.1 Historical P/TB 1.36x 1.53x 1.75x 1.55x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $17.2 gives a target price of $26.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 19.5% upside from the March 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.35x 1.45x 1.55x 1.65x 1.75x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 17.2 17.2 17.2 17.2 17.2 Target Price ($) 23.2 24.9 26.6 28.3 30.0 Market Price ($) 22.3 22.3 22.3 22.3 22.3 Upside/(Downside) 4.1% 11.8% 19.5% 27.2% 34.9% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.6x in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.29 2.73 2.31 Average Market Price ($) 21.4 25.7 27.1 Historical P/E 16.6x 9.4x 11.7x 12.6x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.56 gives a target price of $32.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 44.8% upside from the March 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.6x 11.6x 12.6x 13.6x 14.6x EPS 2023 ($) 2.56 2.56 2.56 2.56 2.56 Target Price ($) 27.1 29.7 32.2 34.8 37.4 Market Price ($) 22.3 22.3 22.3 22.3 22.3 Upside/(Downside) 21.8% 33.3% 44.8% 56.3% 67.8% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $29.4, which implies a 32.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 36.1%. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Heritage Financial Corporation.