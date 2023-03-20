Spauln/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In this article, I will explore PepsiCo's (NASDAQ:PEP) current business landscape, touching on recent developments and growth potential, as well as the company's strong snack portfolio and diversified beverage business. Additionally, I will examine PepsiCo's robust distribution network, retailer relationships, cost advantages, and scale benefits that contribute to its wide economic moat. I will also discuss the risks associated with changing consumer preferences and the challenges faced by the company in striking a balance between taste appeal and health considerations. Ultimately, I will conclude with an analysis of PepsiCo's share price, highlighting that while the company's fundamentals are strong, the current valuation may have fully priced in these benefits, potentially limiting further upside in the near term.

Recent Developments and Growth Potential

On February 22, 2023, PepsiCo's CEO, Ramon Laguarta, highlighted the company's growth potential during presentations at the CAGNY Conference and in media interviews. Laguarta emphasized the ample growth runway for convenient foods and beverages, even after pricing adjustments. He also mentioned PepsiCo's consideration of opportunities to leverage assets and focus on key brands in the alcoholic beverage sector, although no major M&A deals are expected in the near term. Finally, Laguarta acknowledged potential supply chain disruptions due to pockets of labor shortages and employment challenges in specific areas.

On March 20, 2023, Bernstein upgraded its rating on PepsiCo from Underperform to Market Perform, acknowledging the company's strong pricing-led category growth during the pandemic. Additionally, PepsiCo's Gatorade share performance, ongoing growth of Celsius, innovation, and improved merchandising at Frito-Lay contribute to its positive prospects.

Strong Snack Portfolio and Diversified Beverage Business Fuel Growth

PepsiCo's position as a dominant player in the savory snacks market is demonstrated by its US market share of 39.1%, which is over 6 times larger than its closest competitor, Kellogg (K). The snack business constitutes approximately 54% of the company's revenue.

Statista.com

Convenience has emerged as a major trend in the food industry, with a growing demand for quick and easy food options. As a result, understanding convenience food consumption is becoming increasingly important. Based on its ongoing investments in brand building, innovation, and product development, as well as the secular tailwinds driving convenience food consumption, I anticipate the snack business to grow at a 7% annual rate until 2029. This outlook suggests that PepsiCo is well-positioned to capitalize on market trends and cater to evolving consumer tastes and preferences.

PepsiCo's beverage business, which accounts for around 46% of its revenue, presents a mixed picture in terms of growth prospects. While the carbonated soft drink (CSD) segment may experience flat growth due to evolving consumer preferences, PepsiCo's diversified beverage portfolio, featuring popular brands like Gatorade, Tropicana, and Quaker, is expected to perform better.

In addition, the company's multi-brand strategy in the energy drink market, with Rockstar and Mountain Dew, has positioned it to capture market share in this fast-growing segment. Moreover, PepsiCo's dominant position in ready-to-drink coffee and tea categories through strategic partnerships with Unilever (UL) and Starbucks (SBUX) (my article on SBUX is here) provides additional touchpoints with retailers and consumers, further enhancing the company's competitive edge.

In 1994, Starbucks and PepsiCo pioneered the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) coffee category with the launch of the popular Frappuccino® coffee drink. Since then, this category has expanded into a retail business worth over $22 billion, with Starbucks holding a 41% market share. Through their North American Coffee Partnership (NACP), Starbucks and PepsiCo continue to lead the way in offering customers premium, high-quality coffee products for on-the-go consumption.

In addition to their partnership with Starbucks, PepsiCo has a joint venture with Unilever for producing RTD iced teas, including Lipton Iced Tea, Pure Leaf Iced Tea, and Brisk Iced Tea. In 2008, Starbucks, PepsiCo, and Unilever also announced a licensing agreement for the production, marketing, and distribution of Starbucks' Tazo® Tea RTD beverages. As part of the licensing agreement, a range of iced teas, juiced teas, and herbal infusions under the Tazo® Tea brand was made available in the United States and Canada. Looking at the wider market, the global size of the RTD coffee market is expected to grow significantly, with a projected size of $42.36 billion by 2027, a CAGR of 8.31% during this period.

Statista.com

I anticipate PepsiCo's beverage sales to grow at a moderate pace of 1% to 2% annually until 2029, driven by the company's diversified product portfolio and strategic partnerships.

Robust Distribution Network and Retailer Relationships Drive Competitive Advantage

PepsiCo's extensive distribution network and close relationships with retailers make it a crucial partner for many businesses, ranging from grocery stores to gas stations. The company's wide variety of beverages, both carbonated and non-carbonated, and snack brands, which cater to different budgets and regional preferences, provide an efficient, one-stop solution for inventory planning, stocking, and replenishment.

Moreover, PepsiCo's technology-enhanced direct-to-store logistics system adds further value to its retail partners, delivering a level of reliability and flexibility that is hard to match. The company has also been investing in digital tools and advanced technologies to improve its supply chain efficiency, with a particular emphasis on data integration to gain better insights into the individuals and households that purchase its products. To illustrate, in its Mexico business, the company implemented technology that led to an increase in store visits from 22% to 25% per day on a normal route, resulting in more efficient and effective sales processes.

Additionally, PepsiCo's strong relationships with retailers grant it favorable shelf allocation and placement, as well as the ability to design and implement in-store promotions that reinforce brand awareness and pricing power. By collaborating closely with retailers and leveraging transaction and logistics data analytics, PepsiCo gains valuable insights into consumer and retail dynamics, allowing for timely and precise commercial plans and execution.

Cost Advantages and Scale Benefits Bolster Wide Economic Moat

PepsiCo's massive revenue base of $86 billion provides it with significant bargaining power in procurement negotiations, ranging from raw materials to advertising services. Its diversified procurement basket enables the company to manage costs effectively, even during periods of high inflation. Additionally, PepsiCo's vast distribution scale allows it to reach more retailers and consumers faster and at a lower cost. This scale advantage not only helps accelerate product commercialization and capture profitable market share but also attracts desirable partners who seek to leverage PepsiCo's distribution platform, further strengthening its scale and distribution capabilities.

This moat has allowed the company to consistently achieve a ROIC that exceeds its cost of capital.

YCharts

Steady Topline Growth and Profitability Expansion fully priced in

Based on my DCF valuation approach, I have determined the value of PepsiCo's shares to be $178. To calculate this value, I used a cost of capital of 6.5%, which was derived from an unlevered beta of 0.88. This unlevered beta was obtained by taking the revenue-weighted average of the soft beverage industry (1.2) and the food industry (0.5).

From 2024 to 2029, I expect revenues to grow at a rate of 4.9%. This growth will be driven by a 7% increase in the snack segment and a 1.5% increase in the beverage segment. The snack segment's high growth will be fueled by a strong performance from the company's brands, while the diverse beverage portfolio will enable PepsiCo to expand its market share in non-carbonated categories, such as sports drinks, water, and ready-to-drink coffee.

I anticipate that the EBITDA margin will improve by 160 basis points by 2029, driven by gross margin expansion from manufacturing efficiency gains in the snack business, better leverage of marketing and advertising expenses, and more efficient, technology-enabled distribution spending. These factors will contribute to the company's bottom-line growth and long-term profitability.

Below are the main assumptions:

Author estimates & company 10-K filings

The Risk of changing consumer preferences

Growing health awareness among consumers creates the challenge of striking a balance between taste appeal and health considerations. Even with reformulation and recipe modification efforts, concerns regarding the health impact of PepsiCo's products may persist, or attempts to address these concerns may prove cost-inefficient and put pressure on margins.

Conclusion

PepsiCo is well-positioned to capitalize on its strong snack portfolio and diversified beverage business, supported by an extensive distribution network, robust retailer relationships, and cost advantages derived from its wide economic moat. Recent developments have demonstrated the company's commitment to exploring growth opportunities and navigating challenges in the market. However, it is crucial to remain aware of the risks and uncertainties surrounding changing consumer preferences and the ongoing balancing act between taste appeal and health considerations. While PepsiCo's fundamentals are strong, the current share price appears to have fully priced in these benefits, which may limit the potential for further upside in the near term.