Chart Of The Week - Are The Banks On Fire?

Summary

  • This week’s chart of the week shows the S&P Regional Bank index performance year-to-date. The Index is down -27% this year and -34% from its high. Pretty big numbers.
  • Banks are obviously getting a lot of the attention this year given the recent developments with SVB and some other regional banks.
  • But are the banks actually causing the fire or are they merely a symptom of the fire?

Banks are obviously getting a lot of the attention this year given the recent developments with SVB and some other regional banks.

Banks are obviously getting a lot of the attention

S&P regional bank ETF

