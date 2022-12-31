Drazen Zigic

The macroeconomic environment can be challenging today. But many banks like LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ: LCNB) know how to cope with it. Amidst the elevated inflation, interest, and mortgage rates, it maintained stable revenue growth and margins. Even better, it has a sound fundamental positioning. Loan growth may be lackluster, but the quality remains excellent. It has adequate liquidity, which allows it to cover its operating capacity, borrowings, share repurchases, and dividends. Indeed, it is a stable, viable, and sustainable bank. Meanwhile, the stock price is decreasing and divorced from the fundamentals. But the downtrend opens an ideal entry point for interested investors.

Company Performance

LCNB Corp. currently operates in a highly cyclical and fluctuating market environment. The inflation rate stays elevated, although it has already started to relax. However, it must watch out for persistent interest rate hikes. This bank is more exposed to the potential risks and advantages of macroeconomic changes. It was most visible in 3Q and 4Q 2022 as headwinds intensified. Despite this, we can see how this bank varied and coped with market changes in the past three years. Indeed, LCNB continues to demonstrate its durability while balancing revenue growth with viability.

Its operating revenue amounted to $65.75 million, a 7% year-over-year growth. It was a bit higher than pre-pandemic levels, showing that interest rate hikes stimulated company performance. Even more noticeable was the fact that despite market disruptions, revenues were still stable. It peaked in 4Q 2022 at $17.72 million, a 17% year-over-year increase. Also, there was continued revenue growth in the past five quarters, proving that higher interest rates were favorable for the company. Asset quality and efficient portfolio diversification also played an integral role in its impeccable performance. We can see it in its revenue components. Interest and fee income on loans was 90% of total revenues and rose by 6% in a year. It was more evident in 4Q 2022, given its 15% year-over-year increase. Like in most banks, interest rate hikes were the primary driving force behind it. For four consecutive quarters, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 bps. Thankfully, LCNB stayed active with loan repricing to back the lackluster loan portfolio growth. What made its loan portfolio solid was its excellent loan quality and prudent diversification. Its non-performing loans were only 0.03% of the total loans versus 0.11% in 4Q 2022. As such, LCNB kept the risk of defaults and delinquencies at bay. Even better, 76% of its loans are C&I loans, which were safer due to more secure collaterals and more consistent payments.

Meanwhile, interest income on equity and debt securities was only 10% of the total interest income. But it was also crucial in driving revenue growth. In fact, it rose by 24% in 2022. It also showed that prudent investment portfolio diversification supported the increase in its loans and fees segment. If we checked it further, all its debt securities are backed by the government. These securities are more inflation-linked, so they have a better hedge against valuation decreases. Their yields rose from 1.4% to 2%, proving they were more suitable in a high-interest market environment.

Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch) Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Likewise, interest expense also increased in line with interest rate hikes. But the lower deposits in 2022 versus 2021 helped stabilize interest on deposits. However, borrowings increased by five times, so interest more than doubled. Meanwhile, non-interest income decreased by 12%, which we could also attribute to higher interest rates. The only consolation we have in the non-interest segment is the increased efficiency of the company. With that, non-interest expenses stayed stable, which partially offset the increase in interest expenses and the decrease in non-interest income. Overall, the operating margin also remained stable at 41% versus 35% in 2019 and 42% in 2021. Meanwhile, the 4Q operating margin was 44% versus 45% in 4Q 2021. But we can see a continued improvement from 1Q 2022, showing that it already adjusted to inflation and interest rate increases. Indeed, LCNB is a solid and resilient bank.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch) Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, macroeconomic headwinds may continue as macroeconomic indicators stay elevated. Even so, the continued decrease in the inflation rate may help LCNB stabilize non-interest expenses better. Its performance in the first half may be affected, but improvements may start in the second half or in 2024. In the long run, interest and mortgage rates may decrease as inflation becomes more stable. The Fed may ease its monetary policy, which may help the company manage and diversify its asset portfolio and deposits.

How LCNB Corp. May Stay Solid This Year

We saw how LCNB Corp. remained durable and resilient amidst macroeconomic headwinds. This year, headwinds are still evident as recessionary fears continue. Again, interest and mortgage rates remain elevated, an effort to stabilize inflation more, especially in the property market. Thankfully, hope can be seen on the horizon as the contractionary monetary policy of The Fed pays off. Inflation has already improved to 6%, more than 30% lower than the 2022 peak. Given the continued improvement, The Fed may start to ease its policy in the second half. Interest rate increments have already landed at 25 bps. The uptrend may continue, but increments may continue to decrease. Eventually, both interest and mortgage rates may decrease in 2024. Yields may become stable as rates drop some more. Meanwhile, the company must watch out for the property market since real estate loans comprise a substantial portion of the total loans. The softening property demand may continue as prices remain high. But a massive bubble burst may not take place due to property shortages. After all, inventories are still low due to the conservative view of builders since the Real Estate Bubble. Hence, property prices and mortgages may still be manageable.

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation)

But what is impressive about the company is its solid financial positioning. Its stellar balance sheet shows that LCNB can cover its operating capacity and withstand more market blows. For example, loan and deposit growth remain lackluster, but liquidity is high. Its loan-to-deposit ratio of 87% shows that the company can increase its loans and cover potential defaults and delinquencies. It can adjust its loan and deposit repricing to entice more clients and borrowers. Also, provisions show its increased security at 0.42% versus 0.4% in 2021. Even better, cash and investments remain adequate and high despite the decrease in balances. They comprise 19% of the total assets, making liquidity levels decent. Their combined value is also more than enough to cover borrowings, dividends, and share repurchases. As such, the company can suffice its capacity while increasing its capital returns. The bank is indeed liquid and sustainable.

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch) Cash And Investments And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Stock Price

The stock price of LCNB Corp. has been in a downtrend in the last month. It may be logical as near-term economic prospects remain bleak. At $16.51, the stock price is 6% lower than last year's value. But the most recent price decrease may be an opportunity to buy shares at a discount. We can confirm it using the PB Ratio. Currently, it has a BVPS of 17.8 and a PB Ratio of 0.92x. But the PB Ratio is lower than the average of 1.03x. If we use the current BVPS and the average PB Ratio, the target price will be $18.30. There may be a substantial increase in the stock price.

Even better, LCNB is an ideal dividend stock due to its consistent payment and impressive yields of 5.1%. It is way higher than the NASDAQ average of 1.52%. Also, dividend payouts remain well-covered, given the Dividend Payout Ratio of 42%. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $21,400,000

Cash $20,240,000

Borrowings $96,900,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.8%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 11,300,000

Stock Price $16.51

Derived Value $20.14

The derived value confirms our supposition of potential undervaluation. There may be a 21% upside in the next 12-18 months. So, investors may take this opportunity to buy or increase shares at a lower price.

Bottom line

LCNB Corp. is a solid company in a tough macroeconomic environment. It remains successful at balancing and stabilizing growth and margins. It has adequate means to cover its operating capacity, borrowings, share repurchases, and dividends. Also, the stock price is reasonably cheap and attractive. The recommendation is that LCNB Corp. stock is a buy.