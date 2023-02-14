Vital Energy's Vitality

Mar. 25, 2023 5:11 AM ETVital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)
Summary

  • Vital Energy is a $724 million market cap oil and gas company in the Midland sub-basin of the Texas Permian. Net long-term debt of $1.1 billion exceeds its equity value.
  • Vital Energy does not pay a dividend but has a share repurchase program and has been successfully repaying debt.
  • The company’s redirected and tightly focused oil-weighting of its reserves and production make its stock interesting for capital appreciation or as an acquisition candidate.
West Texas Oil Fields in the Permian Basin

Jasmin Pawlowicz

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) is a small-to-medium-sized oil and gas company with operations solely in the Midland sub-basin of the vast Permian field. Formerly named Laredo Petroleum, last year it benefited from higher oil and gas prices and

Map of west Texas with county names

texascourthousetrail.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

West Texas Intermediate (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/WTI' title='W&T Offshore, Inc.'>WTI</a>) crude oil price

Energy Information Administration

Henry Hub natural gas price and NYMEX confidence interval

Energy Information Administration

VTLE Proved Reserves by Type

Starks Energy Economics, LLC and Vital Energy

Chart
Data by YCharts

Vital Energy Logo

vitalenergy.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTLE, ESTE, FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

