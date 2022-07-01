MCN: Strong Performance, But Premium Persists

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Groups

Summary

  • MCN has been able to reduce losses relative to the market.
  • This would be thanks to its call-writing strategy plus holding a significant portion of its portfolio in money markets.
  • The defensive positioning of this fund has been quite simple but incredibly effective.
  • Other investors have seemed to take notice as the fund continues to trade at a rich premium.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Renewable energy system with solar panel on the roof

alphaspirit

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on March 23rd, 2023.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) is an interesting fund that

MCN Performance Since Previous Update

MCN Performance Since Previous Update (Seeking Alpha)

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

MCN Short-Term Investment Weighting Over Time

MCN Short-Term Investment Weighting Over Time (Author Compiled Data From Annual And Semi-Reports)

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

MCN Distribution History

MCN Distribution History (CEFConnect)

MCN Annual Report

MCN Annual Report (Madison)

MCN Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses

MCN Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Madison)

MCN Sector Allocation

MCN Sector Allocation (Madison)

MCN Short-Term Investment

MCN Short-Term Investment (Madison)

MCN Top Ten Holdings

MCN Top Ten Holdings (Madison)

MCN Covered Call Options

MCN Covered Call Options (Madison)

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2019/5/2/27546953-15567808556447084.pngAt the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
11.67K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETV, CII, JPM, HON, BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.