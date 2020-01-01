PonyWang

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) possesses very interesting technology in the world of material science and connectivity. The issue, for the longest time, has been the lack of commercial results. They are demonstrating their technology to foundries now, and that should allow them to then license the technology to OEMs and start running their capital lite business model of being a technology licensor. Investors need to be unforgiving in scrutinizing the execution over 2023 and 2024 on the commercialization timelines, but also need to consider how the capital environment has changed. 2023 will be the decisive year for both capital market conditions for early-stage businesses as well as for LWLG specifically.

Capital Markets and Cash Burn

We explain briefly the LWLG technology in our last article. Essentially, it contributes to better and smaller products useful in connectivity and transmission of data within data infrastructure. There are both speed and power saving benefits that could be very substantial.

The issue is nothing commercial has happened. The company burns about $10 million in cash per year on a $25 million cash balance and has to dilute by 2% per year at the current run-rate cash burn and at average LWLG prices (this is a bit of a peculiarity, as opposed to many other companies who try defer the raise as much as possible and do it in one go). The trouble is that LWLG stock price is down 50% over the last year, which means that reflexivity is at play. Dilution rate will go up as the price stays at pretty depressed levels, which only perpetuates its lower price. Since the company is just starting to make major commercialization efforts, note that in the income statement there is still no major marketing or commercialization effort to speak of, mainly R&D and overhead, dilution rates could easily go up to 5% per year at current prices. This is generous because reflexivity has habit of creating death spirals in the prices of early stage companies, taking Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) and other SPACs as an example.

Overhead could start rising in 2024. Currently the company is demonstrating its products for manufacturability at foundries, and results for that are expected at the end of 2023, but 2024 is when they really have to start trying to license out their products and start creating a commercial offering.

Products and Timelines (Investor Presentation 2023)

LWLG will have to spend more on marketing and trying to pitch their technology to manufacturers. This will take time and effort. 2024 is when these efforts begin but not necessarily when they start bearing fruit. Many OEMs are going to be in Japan, where corporate culture moves slowly. Even in more dynamic countries the sorts of stakeholders that LWLG will deal with are going to take their time. Meanwhile LWLG will have to dilute, trying to raise capital in a market that suddenly became a lot more hostile to early stage businesses in the wake of SVB Financial's (SIVB) blowup.

The SVB blowup was no small thing. If credit standards are tightening and its sprouting from venture-facing banks, then the retreat of venture debt is going to cause a retreat in venture equity, because both of those depend on each other to increase the likelihood of a successful investment. Ultimately, they both really depend on the public markets, and whether they make a good home for investments like these to get that high-transmission primary financing. But as the performance of SPACs and of publicly-listed pre-revenue and early-stage companies just like Lightwave Logic have demonstrated, public markets are absolutely not a friendly place for investments like these anymore.

Bottom Line

The dispute is not around their technology, nor is it around their commercial model. Licensing out is a good idea, and it will save them cash which is paramount. But they will have to spend more cash regardless, and their stock price will likely fall further as capital markets start to really feel the intended credit crunch that monetary authorities have been aiming for. Dilution rates will continue to rise for the foreseeable future, and shareholders have to hope that commercialization happens as management plans. While the TAM is very large, LWLG stock needs to deliver for current shareholders to see enough of that upside to take the risk today.