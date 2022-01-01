The Bold Bureau

Here at the Lab, after having commented on Volkswagen Group AG with a publication called Current Value Is Underappreciated, we decide to invest more time in analyzing Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG or P911. This is all related to our Sum of the part Valuation (for both Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE). As a reminder, we will copy and paste some considerations from our previous analyses.

Volkswagen AG is a holding company with operational facilities & many brands. It is important to recall that though P911, Volkswagen accounts for only 3-4% of the company's total car volume sales, while its top-line contribution is at approximately 12% and generates approximately 25% of the core EBIT profit; In Germany, it is currently trading another company called Porsche Automobil Holding SE which is a holding with no operational facilities . Here at Lab, we recently provided an update following its 2023 global conference; Volkswagen AG as well as Porsche Automobil Holding SE have 2 classes of shares; In Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG IPO, this dual shares approach was once again used. Porsche AG IPO details are the following: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG IPO has been split into 50% preference shares (with non-voting) and 50% ordinary shares (carrying voting rights); 25% of the Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG preference shares are currently trading in the Germany Stock Exchange. In this 25% allocated as a free float, it is important to emphasize that a corner investor was (and still is) the Qatar Investment Authority with a 4.99% equity stake; Porsche Automobil Holding SE acquired 25% +1 of the ordinary shares at a premium IPO price of plus 7.5%; This was the EU's largest IPO in terms of market cap with an offer price set at €82.5 per share. Currently, the company is trading at a €114 per share and already gained a stock price appreciation of more than 38% since October 2022.

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTCPK:DRPRY) (OTCPK:DRPRF) is a company that does not need any introduction. However, in our initiation of coverage, we should mention that is a Germany-based automotive producer that sells luxury cars in more than 120 countries thanks to a network of approximately 900 dealerships. Additionally, Porsche AG offers vehicle financing and leasing with also various after sales services and products. Indirectly, in Q3, having analyzed Porsche Automobil Holding SE, we already commented on its EBIT performance. In detail, the company reported a core operating profit of more than €5 billion versus the €3.59 billion reported last year-end. This result was supported by Porsche AG's operating leverage, resilient volume, and a better product mix.

Q4 and FY results

For Porsche AG, 2022 was a remarkable year in which sales exceeded €37.6 billion and were up by almost 14% on a yearly basis, while operating profit increased by 37.4% to reach €6.77 billion. This was a historical record and was achieved thanks to 309,884 unit deliveries. The automotive net cash flow rose from €3.7 in 2021 to €3.9 billion and its ROS stood at 18%. However, this result is only the beginning – the long-term company's goal is to exceed the 20% threshold.

Road to 20% is the name of the program launched by Porsche "to make the car manufacturer more resilient and the brand more solid," said Lutz Meschke, vice president and member of the executive committee for finance and IT. The plan was created to follow up on the 2025 profitability program and will transform the whole company "from the range of products to prices, to the cost structure. We want to increase the quality of the contribution margins and make the products even more attractive."

The supercar also confirmed the medium and long-term objectives: «If the already complex economic scenario does not worsen further, for the 2023 financial year we expect an operating ROS of between 17% and 19%», says Meschke. On the other end, the company's turnover is expected to be between the €40 and €42 billion range.

At year-end, the Board proposed a dividend of €1 for each ordinary share and €1.01 for preference shares, for a total payment amount of €916 million. In 2022, EPS reached €5.43.

Porsche AG 2023 guidance

Source: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG Q4 and FY results presentation

Porsche AG does not intend to slow down in the electric race and announced the all-electric version of the Macan which will be ready for the public in 2024. The all-electric 718 is on the agenda for the middle of the decade, and this will be followed by the Cayenne, the brand's iconic car. Updates to the third-generation model include three new range- and plug-in hybrids. And finally, the SUV's fourth generation launch will mark the historic moment when more than 80% of its new vehicles will be fully electric by 2030. Porsche aims to achieve a carbon-neutral value chain for its vehicle fleet and despite a current European debate on green cars, the Stuttgart company has sided in favor of synthetic fuels as a sustainable alternative for the automotive industry.

Porsche BEV guidance

Conclusion and Valuation

Q4 top-line sales reached €10.9 billion, while earnings came in at €1.7 billion, signing a minus 7% from market expectation. Here at the Lab, we believe this was driven by lower deliveries in China; however, we should recall that auto revenues were up by almost double digits thanks to a positive price/mix effect while deliveries were flat. With an auto margin of 16.5%, this implies an operating leverage of 4%. This year, no new models will be introduced, and we believe that the group operating margin will be still derived from higher selling prices. In our estimates, we are forecasting a mid-point margin of 18%. This will also be supported by Porsche's new limited edition models related to its 75th anniversary, and according to the management team, these vehicles will be margin accretive. Going to the valuation, OEM players are trading at a 5-6 P/E while luxury peers such as Ferrari and Hermes are up to 40x P/E. Here at the Lab, we decided to use a blended approach with an average Price Earning ratio reflecting Porsche AG's exposure to luxury. And with a 19x P/E, we believe that the company is fairly priced in at €110 per share ($11.9 in ADR), and this is also supported by a reverse DCF with an EBIT margin of 18% and a WACC of 8% using a terminal growth of 3%. Downside risks include price-mix normalization, lower liquidity given its investor base, rising rates with higher B2C leasing interest, Porsche Automobil Holding SE equity stake, and falling used car value (and also execution risks - the Ukraine conflict was an example). Ferrari is producing 10k units per year vs the 300k deliveries for Porsche AG.

