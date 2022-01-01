Porsche AG: Racing Towards 20% ROS

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.64K Followers

Summary

  • Porsche is accelerating on the EV fleets.
  • In 2022, the company achieved record results and proposed a dividend of €1 per share.
  • Solid 2023 guidance underpins business stability. Porsche is towards a 20% return on sales, but we believe that is fairly priced in.

The Porsche text logo on the side of a dealership building at night.

The Bold Bureau

Here at the Lab, after having commented on Volkswagen Group AG with a publication called Current Value Is Underappreciated, we decide to invest more time in analyzing Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG or P911. This is all related to our

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Porsche AG 2023 guidance

Porsche AG 2023 guidance

Porsche BEV guidance

Porsche BEV guidance

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.64K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.