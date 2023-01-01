UiPath: It Has The Potential To Have A Very Deep Moat

Mar. 25, 2023 5:36 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
107 Followers

Summary

  • The fall in UiPath's share price suggests that the company is reasonably valued in terms of its potential.
  • Despite a challenging environment in 2022, they still made good progress in their business.
  • As they have limited downside but huge upside potential, I think this could be an interesting long-term play.
RPA. Robotic process automation concept on virtual screen

Funtap

Thesis

I believe UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has the potential to build a strong competitive advantage in its market, which would lead to market-beating returns over a 10-year period. The sharp fall in PATH stock price over the past year has resulted in

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
107 Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in. All ideas, reports, articles, and all other features of this subscription product are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.