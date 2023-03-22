CatLane

Thesis

With an ongoing banking crisis, higher rates and sticky inflation, 2023 is not a year for the faint of heart. Central banks across the globe have kept 'at it', hiking rates despite the rough seas:

A central banker likes to see a positive "real rate". This means that the target rate minus inflation yields a positive number. We are not quite there yet in the U.S., despite the latest hike:

Real interest rate = nominal interest rate - rate of inflation (expected or actual). A real interest rate is an interest rate that has been adjusted to remove the effects of inflation. Once adjusted, it reflects the real cost of funds to a borrower and the real yield to a lender or to an investor. A real interest rate reflects the rate of time preference for current goods over future goods. For an investment, a real interest rate is calculated as the difference between the nominal interest rate and the inflation rate:

The general thought process here is that a high inflation rate will eat your purchasing power, so even if you gain a high rate on your savings, it will not be enough to cover the increase in prices of goods.

At the end of the day this translates into rates higher for longer, until the real interest rate prints a good number of consecutive positive figures. Do we know when the Fed will pivot? Do we know when inflation is going to cool down? No, we do not. But we are certain that 2023 will be a very volatile year, with some securities and sectors experiencing significant gap-downs in prices, just like we have seen with regional banks:

Cash is not trash

Yields have been steadily rising in 2022, and while the yield curve is now steeply inverted. While some market participants are saying peak rate are behind us and the Fed is going to pause now, nobody really knows. We have seen a very data-dependent Fed this year, and we believe that the Fed is going to keep rates higher for longer if inflation does not abate.

SGOV yields 4.58% right now (30-day SEC yield), and we feel the yield might go a bit higher, closer to 5%. A risk free 5% yield is nothing to laugh about. Cash is finally generating very high returns with no risk. There is more pain to be had in the equity market, and we are not quite sure if the bond market has now bottomed.

SGOV Holdings

SGOV (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is an exchange traded fund, that as per its literature:

[...] seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities less than or equal to three months.

When we look at the bonds composing the fund, we can see a laddered approach that accomplishes the fund goals:

We can see the fund's longest duration bond matures in June 2023. This results in a very low duration for this instrument:

The effective duration is 0.09 years here. You are just buying the front end of the treasury curve, so in effect is akin to holding a floating rate instrument given the proximity in maturity date for each bond.

Performance

The fund has had a steady upwards sloping total return:

We can see from the above chart, courtesy of Seeking Alpha, that SGOV has outperformed the competing (BIL) and (GBIL) products, but is slightly underperforming the treasury floating rate note fund (TFLO) which we analyzed here.

Conclusion

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF is a fixed income fund. The vehicle invests in U.S. government securities with a maturity date of less than 3 months. A retail investor is buying the short end of the curve here. The fund has a NAV of $100.46/share that does not move around much. In effect from an optics perspective the vehicle acts as a money market fund. The fund has a 4.58% 30-day SEC yield and a 0.09 years duration, making it a very appealing cash parking vehicle. SGOV outperforms its peers BIL and GBIL, and is an ideal choice for 2023, a year of violent swings in equity prices that has already seen certain sectors significantly gap-down in price.