Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) announced an acquisition that continues to move the company west for better cash flow and profitability. The announced acquisitions add to the market perceived slim amount of more profitable acreage by getting the company a material presence in Upton and Reagan counties. Mr. Market has long worried about this company running out of oil weighted acreage and then having to drill the much gassier legacy acreage.

However, that gassier acreage is looking better and better all the time as North America builds more export capacity. North American prices are likely to join the far stronger world natural gas price markets in the future which would be very good news for that legacy acreage. The most profitable acreage would then depend upon the pricing relationship between natural gas, the liquids produced, and oil.

In the meantime, it is clear that management intends to make opportunistic acquisitions as the opportunity arises. The recent decline in oil and natural gas prices may make plenty of those opportunities available. The latest acquisition does have production as well as opportunities for more production. It most likely will allow management to show some growth per share at a time when much of the industry is emphasizing shareholder returns.

Vital Energy Map Of Leases and Proposed Acquisition (Vital Energy Map Attachment To Acquisition Announcement February 2023)

There has been an emphasis for some time to get more acreage in Glasscock County. The new acquisition appears to open up a few more areas in which the company can build acreage positions over time. As shown above, management has done a good job building a profitable acreage position in Glasscock County so far. The position appears large enough to allow for larger (and more profitable) wells. Given enough time, Reagan and Upton County could also likewise have large profitable acreage positions.

The other possibility is that management can swap acreage positions to build a more contiguous position where it has acreage. Either way, the latest acquisition is a move West which appears to be the direction to head for more profitable acreage.

More importantly, the acquisition announces to the market that management is not done acquiring more profitable acreage. One thing about Mr. Market is if enough time goes by (seems like two minutes), then out come the rumors that the company cannot find more acreage to acquire ever. Before you know it, there is talk about the end of the more profitable acreage and the need to go back to the gassy legacy acreage. This acquisition continues the trend of management to establish a similar sized position in some of the more profitable acreage that is really not that far from the legacy acreage. When it comes to Mr. Market, it just cannot happen often enough to remind him that the long-term strategy is still in effect.

Free Cash Flow

The acquisitions strategy accelerates the transition to free cash flow just in case commodity prices are weaker than intended for a longer period of time.

Vital energy Debt Reduction and Stock Purchases With Free Cash Flow (Vital Energy January 2023, Corporate Presentation)

It seems as though Mr. Market was not real impressed with the debt progress shown above even though that progress is materially better than was the case in years past. The debt due schedule is clearly favorable with plenty of room on the bank line if that is determined to be the way to go. However, Mr. Market usually wants large chunks of debt repaid so that the debt ratio will remain conservative at considerably lower commodity prices.

The relatively new management has been working on this goal ever since they came to the company. Clearly the debt ratio has improved. It is just Mr. Market wanted this accomplished "yesterday". The acquisition strategy is likely to accelerate this over time by giving the company more profitable acreage to drill on. This allows the oil percentage of production to continue to climb (along with margin expansion) to produce more cash flow as the legacy acreage production declines. That would mean that profits will improve even if total production does not climb.

This gives this company a profitability advantage over much of the industry because profits will climb from the increasing oil production and stronger commodity prices. It also gives the company a downturn resistance as long as the percentage of oil produced keeps climbing. Long-term, this company has the potential to put together an impressive growth story.

Vital Energy Value Comparison Within The Industry (Vital Energy January 2023, Corporate Presentation)

If the prior material does not convince you that the company is cheap, then the above comparison should. Mr. Market is still stuck on a company with a history of "one-time" events to reduce debt. That debt would then build up to another "one-time" event. This management is changing that. But it will take time for the market to recognize that change.

Returning capital to shareholders is not the priority here that it is elsewhere until the new cash flow story 'takes hold' with the market and results in a better valuation comparison. The major payoff right now appears to come from increasing cash flow and debt reduction.

The Future

Expect management to continue to make disciplined acquisitions that will build upon the continuing profitability improvement. This whole thing began when new management took over the company.

Admittedly there was some interruption from the neighboring Howard County operator wells that caused some production interference. But no reserves are being lost. These kinds of acquisitions will make neighboring operator activity less significant in the future. Right now, though, growth could be lumpy until the oil production is larger and diversified enough to offset such issues.

The march towards free cash flow and less debt is clearly in a Western direction. Management is determined over time to build a more profitable company and will do so by moving the production westward.

The legacy acreage could compete for capital dollars in the future once there is more export capacity and natural gas prices strengthen. Such a scenario would give management considerable flexibility in drilling to maintain or increase profits.

The whole legacy acreage position combined with the current strategy appears to give the stock considerable upside potential with a limited downside. It is going to take some investor patience. But management appears to be on the right track.