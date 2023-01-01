Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The primary focus of this article is on Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investment Thesis

21st Century paces of change in technology and rational behavior (not of emotional reactions) seriously disrupt the commonly accepted productive investment strategy of the 20th century.

One required change is the shortening of forecast horizons, with a shift from the multi-year passive approach of buy & hold to the active strategy of specific price-change target achievement or time-limit actions, with reinvestment set to new nearer-term targets.

The impact of reinvesting capital gains captured during brief time periods is to compound the more frequent accumulations while avoiding negative experiences, thus leveraging CAGRs upward.

These articles are intended to provide readers with equity investment subjects [stocks, ETFs, REITs] likely to experience rising market prices in the next 3-5 months: Near-term expectations only.

They are drawn from a 3,000+ equity population updated daily which infers “Institutional” [big$] investor coming-price influences from recent-past volume block-trade orders facilitated by Market-Makers.

Equity markets have had serious disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic and few corporate participants have been able to keep profits under control. Cintas Corporation, a specialty apparel producer, has more dimensions under its control than many providers.

Description of Equity Subject Company

“Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.” Source: Yahoo Finance

These growth estimates have been made by and are collected from Wall Street analysts to suggest what conventional methodology currently produces. The typical variations across forecast horizons of different time periods illustrate the difficulty of making value comparisons when the forecast horizon is not clearly defined.

Risk and Reward Balances Among Apparel

Industry Participants

Figure 1

The difference between street analysts' "growth" (of what?) estimates above and the forecasts of Figure 1 is that the former are single points likely shaped around EPS projections only, while the latter are creatures of share price change prospects near-term, both beneficial and disturbing (to share-owners).

The risk dimension in Figure 1 is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale. Reward expectations are measured on the green horizontal scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Capital-gain-attractive-to-buy issues are in the directions down and to the right.

Our principal interest is in CTAS at location [9], near the Reward boundary of 5 to 1 reward to risk situations. A "market index" norm of reward~risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [10], just to the left of [9]. Most appealing by this Figure 1 view for wealth-building investors is GPN.

Comparing competitive features of Apparel Providers

The Figure 1 map provides a good visual comparison of the two most important aspects of every equity investment in the short term. There are other aspects of comparison which this map sometimes does not communicate well, particularly when general market perspectives like those of SPY are involved. Where questions of “how likely’ are present, other comparative tables, like Figure 2, may be useful.

Yellow highlighting of the table’s cells emphasizes factors important to securities valuations and the security CTAS of most promising of near capital gain as ranked in column [R].

Figure 2

Why do all this math?

Figure 2’s purpose is to attempt universally comparable answers, stock by stock, of a) How BIG the prospective price gain payoff may be, b) how LIKELY the payoff will be a profitable experience, c) how SOON it may happen, and d) what price drawdown RISK may be encountered during its active holding period.

Readers familiar with our analysis methods after quick examination of Figure 2 may wish to skip to the next section viewing price range forecast trends for CTAS.

Column headers for Figure 2 define investment-choice preference elements for each row stock whose symbol appears at the left in column [A]. The elements are derived or calculated separately for each stock based on the specifics of its situation and current-day MM price-range forecasts. Data in red numerals are negative, usually undesirable to “long” holding positions. Table cells with yellow fills are of data for the stocks of principal interest and of all issues at the ranking column, [R]. Pink cell fills are of stock aspects less desirable to shareholders.

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. Prior forecasts like the present provide a history of relevant price draw-down risks for buyers. The most severe ones actually encountered are in [F] during holding periods in an effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are emotionally most likely to accept losses.

The Range Index [G] tells where today’s price lies relative to the MM community’s forecast of upper and lower limits of coming prices. Its numeric is the percentage proportion of the full low to high forecast seen below the current market price.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like-balance forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [I] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences.

What makes CTAS most attractive in the group at this point in time is its ability to produce capital gains most consistently at its present operating balance between share price risk and reward at the Range Index [G]. Its ratio of Reward to Risk [T] is exceptionally high. Other alternative investments shown have outcomes historically less likely, less desirable, less profitable to shareowners.

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R] among alternative candidate securities, with CTAS in top rank.

Along with the candidate-specific stocks, these selection considerations are provided for the averages of some 3,000 stocks for which MM price-range forecasts are available today, and 20 of the best-ranked (by fom) of those forecasts, as well as the forecast for S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) as an equity-market proxy.

Current-market index SPY is not competitive as an investment alternative. Its Range Index of 43 indicates just over half of its forecast range is to the upside, but only about 7 out of every 10 previous SPY forecasts at this range index produced profitable outcomes. For CTAS, 19 out of every 20 captured gains.

As shown in column [T] of figure 2, those levels vary significantly between stocks. What matters is the net gain between investment gains and losses actually achieved following the forecasts, shown in column [I]. The Win Odds of [H] tell what proportion of the Sample RIs of each stock were profitable. Odds below 80% often have proven to lack reliability.

Recent Forecast Trends of the Primary Subject

Figure 3

Many investors confuse any time-repeating picture of stock prices with typical "technical analysis charts" of past stock price history. These are quite different in their content. Instead, here Figures 3's vertical lines are a daily-updated visual record of price range forecast limits expected in the coming few weeks and months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the stock's closing price on the day the forecast was made.

That market price point makes an explicit definition of the price reward and risk exposure expectations which were held by market participants at the time, with a visual display of their vertical balance between risk and reward.

The measure of that balance is the Range Index (RI).

With today’s RI there is 10+% upside price change in prospect. Of the prior 56 forecasts like today’s RI, 54 have been profitable. The market’s actions of prior forecasts became accomplishments of +11.4% gains in 41 market days. So, history’s advantage could be repeated six times or more in a 252 market-day year, which compounds into a CAGR of +93%.

Also, please note the smaller low picture in Figure 3. It shows the past 5-year distribution of Range Indexes with the current level visually marked. For CTAS, nearly all of recent past forecasts have been of higher prices and Range Indexes.

Conclusion

Based on direct comparisons with other Apparel competitors, there are several clear reasons shown above in the discussion following figure 2 to prefer a capital-gain-seeking buy in Cintas Corporation over other examined investment alternatives. It offers better odds [H] of bigger payoff [I] in briefer holding periods [J], producing odds-weighted net basis points of gain per day of investment [R] and a higher CAGR [K] than any of the others.

Keep in mind, this discussion is over the current gain increment of your portfolio's next 3-5 months, not 3-5 years. Active investing strategy will likely put its value over the years well ahead of "buy&sleep".