PepsiCo: A Bit Rich For My Liking

Mar. 25, 2023 6:18 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
Summary

  • Good revenue performance on paper, but digging deeper, driven mainly by price increases as volume sales drop, with margins contracting.
  • I see further weakness developing over time, as price increases seem unsustainable.
  • The balance sheet can be improved but I don’t see any potential red flags.
  • I assume more margin contraction in the near term while in the long run will see improvements.
  • The 10-year DCF model and a dividend model suggest the company is slightly too expensive at these levels. New, patient investors should wait for a better entry point.
PepsiCo Beverages North America Breaks Ground On $260 Million DeKalb County Manufacturing Expansion

Derek White

Investment Thesis

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has seen strong performance for a while now, so I decided to look into how the company might fare in a deflationary environment over the next couple of years which in the short run might

MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I like to research small, little-known companies to shed light that there might be something out there hidden with potential. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I also sell options from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

