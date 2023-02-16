Mizuho Financial Group: Good Operational Performance And Undemanding Valuation

Summary

  • Revenue grew 2.9% Y/Y in Q1-Q3, after 2.4% growth in fiscal 2021. ROE of 8.6% in Q1-Q3.
  • Basel III Finalization CET1 of 9.7%, in line with 9-10% target range. Currently reported CET1 of 11.71%.
  • Losses on held to maturity investments just 1.9% of tangible book.
  • Diversified business model with loan to deposit ratio of just 56%.
  • Net interest income only 41.5% of Q1-Q3 revenues, followed by net fee and commission income at 29.5%.

Company Overview

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) has a fiscal year ending on March 31. I will highlight the company's results for the period ending December 31 2022 which is Q3 of fiscal year 2022. The latest results are available

Revenue subdivision Q1-Q3

MFG Q3 2022 Financial Statement

KPIs vs Fiscal 2022 Plan

MFG December 2022 IR Presentation

Capital evolution over last 4 quarters

MFG December 2022 IR Presentation

Gains and losses on securities breakdown

Summary Financial Statements Q3 2022

Higher rate sensitivity

Summary Financial Statements Q3 2022

MFG vs SPX

Seeking Alpha

