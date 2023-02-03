ArtistGNDphotography

As you know by now, I make a stock purchase every single month no matter what is going on in the world and despite the doom and gloom headlines. This month, I went heavier than I normally do, deploying over $3,000. Of course, in April, I will have to pare back my dollar cost averaging a bit as a result. No biggie as that’s what dollar cost averaging is all about. Buying high, buying low, buying more, or buying less. The key takeaway is that my buying continues each month. With that being said, and pretty much sticking to my March stock considerations list I have added:

Date Symbol Description Quantity Amount 03/02/2023 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATN 6.5605 -$250.00 03/02/2023 T A T & T INC 13.4145 -$250.00 03/02/2023 GSK GSK PLC 8 -$275.34 03/07/2023 LYB LYONDELLBASELL INDS 1.7842 -$166.67 03/07/2023 T A T & T INC 8.9187 -$166.66 03/07/2023 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATN 4.4073 -$166.67 03/07/2023 GSK GSK PLC 6 -$204.63 03/08/2023 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATN 6.6851 -$250.00 03/08/2023 T A T & T INC 13.4941 -$250.00 03/08/2023 GSK GSK PLC 7 -$234.92 03/09/2023 LYB LYONDELLBASELL INDS 2.1882 -$199.99 03/09/2023 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATN 5.4029 -$200.00 03/23/2023 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC 5.7557 -$250.00 03/23/2023 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATN 6.678 -$250.00 03/23/2023 LEG LEGGETT & PLATT INC 8 -$245.24 Click to enlarge

In all, I added $3,369.12 of fresh capital to my portfolio which will be updated in April. It seems that regional banks have created a lot of buying opportunities for long-term dividend investors. While I hold zero bank stocks in my portfolio, I know that others in the dividend growth space have pounced on some seeming bargains. What do you think about my recent buys for March? What have you been picking up? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

