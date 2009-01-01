Realty Income: Time To Buy When The Yield Hits 5%

Mar. 28, 2023
Mark Roussin
  • Real estate stocks have been under pressure of late, but with the rate hiking cycle nearing an end, this may be the time to start buying.
  • Realty Income at a 5% yield has proven to be a good time to buy this blue-chip REIT in the past.
  • Realty Income has a high-quality portfolio occupied by investment grade companies.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a blue-chip real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, and office properties. The company's properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Realty Income

Realty Income Feb 2023 Investor Presentation

Realty Income Feb 2023 Investor Presentation

Realty Income Q4 Investor Presentation

Realty Income Q4 Investor Presentation

yCharts

yCharts

Mark Roussin
