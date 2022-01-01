BioLife Solutions Is Set To Finally Absorb Its Acquisitions

Mar. 25, 2023
Shareholders Unite
Summary

  • An acquisition spree has produced a host of problems, costs, write-offs, a collapse in gross margins and profits, cash bleed, and significant dilution.
  • While only the evo and Sexton acquisitions have been a real success, the problems at some of the others now seem to be largely in the rearview mirror.
  • With most of the growth automatically coming from existing customers and the CGT market still in the early innings, the company is set to be a long-term compounder.
Modern Empty Science Laboratory With Computers, Microscopes, Test Tubes And Other Laboratory Equipments

BioLife (NASDAQ:BLFS) is a producer of biopreservation media for the CGT (gene and cell therapy) industry, which is still in the early innings of significant growth. The company was doing very well with that high-margin business, winning market share and having customers with

Product lineup

BLFS IR presentation

FY23 revenue guidance

BLFS IR presentation

FY22 results

BLFS IR presentation

Shareholders Unite
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

