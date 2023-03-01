U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Government-Treasury Funds Set New Weekly Record With $8.3 Billion In Inflows

Summary

  • During Refinitiv Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended March 22, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the fourth week in a row, adding a net of $133.3 billion.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $14.6 billion in weekly net inflows, marking the second weekly inflow in the last five weeks.
  • Conventional taxable-fixed income funds realized a weekly outflow of $3.9 billion - marking their fifth straight outflow.

