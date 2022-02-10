Meta Platforms: I'm In Until $250

Mar. 25, 2023 8:38 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.22K Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms stock got a lot of attention this week due to the Congressional TikTok hearings.
  • The last time I wrote about Meta, I correctly predicted that it would see a big increase in free cash flow ("FCF") post-earnings.
  • The large increase in FCF did materialize, mainly due to a layoff.
  • I'm still bullish at today's prices, but I do have an exit price in mind: $250.
  • At that level, I'd consider META fully valued.

Allen And Company Annual Meeting Brings Business Executives, Media Moguls, And Politicians To Sun Valley, Idaho

Kevin Dietsch

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock was the talk of the town this week, as Congress brought TikTok CEO Shou Chew before a hearing that may determine whether TikTok gets banned in the United States. Meta Platforms

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.22K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.