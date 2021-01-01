Exxon Vs. BP: Navigating The Green Energy Transition

Mar. 25, 2023 8:57 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPAQF, XOM
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.7K Followers

Summary

  • BP and Exxon have adopted contrasting approaches to renewable energy, with BP investing heavily in the sector while Exxon remains more focused on its core business.
  • While the sustainable energy transition is inevitable, the profitability of green energy investments is far from certain, distorting oil and gas companies' risk/reward profiles.
  • BP has outperformed Exxon in the natural gas price realization, but Exxon consistently demonstrated higher profitability and more dividend payments.
fuel stations and global oil price hikes

YILMAZUSLU

Investment Thesis

Multinational oil and gas companies are finding themselves at a crossroads as the world transitions toward a more sustainable economy. The contrasting approaches taken by BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) and Exxon (XOM) in the renewable energy

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.7K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.