Stocks ended a volatile week with gains on Friday, in a week that saw the Federal Reserve raise rates by another 25 basis points and risks in the U.S. and European banking sectors remaining in focus. Shares of Deutsche Bank came under heavy pressure Friday after the costs of insuring the bank against a credit default spiked overnight. On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government is prepared to take further action if needed to stabilize the banking sector. The major stock market indexes all tallied a winning week, with the Dow Jones average gaining 1.2%, the S&P 500 rising 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite closing up 1.7%.

Crisis takeover

In an emergency deal brokered by Swiss authorities, UBS (NYSE:UBS) agreed to scoop up longtime rival Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) for $3.25B, as regulators attempt to stave off a banking crisis that's quickly spreading across global markets. Without a deal, Credit Suisse would've likely collapsed this week, spreading further financial contagion that began in the U.S. with the implosion of Silvergate Capital (SI), Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) (First Republic (FRC) is also facing trouble with additional cuts to its ratings). Further problems were seen later in the week as Deutsche Bank (DB) shares tumbled as the cost of default insurance spiked, while AT1 debt remained under pressure following a $17B write-off that shocked bond investors. (98 comments)

Fedilemma

Market participants are hoping that the game of whack-a-mole in the latest banking crisis will end well, but there are deeper considerations at play in terms of the health of the overall economy. While moves by the government may limit wider contagion among financial institutions, tightening standards among lenders, greater scrutiny and raising capital ratios all have the potential to slow economic activity. Fed Chair Jay Powell alluded to that this week, when raising interest rates by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.75% to 5%. "It's possible that this [banking crisis] will turn out to have very modest effects... It's also possible that this potential tightening will contribute to significant tightening in credit conditions over time, and in principle, that means that monetary policy may have less work to do. We simply don't know." (288 comments)

Spillover risk

"Looking ahead, the longer that financial conditions remain tight, the greater the risk that stresses spread beyond the banking sector, unleashing greater financial and economic damage than we anticipated," Moody's wrote in its latest credit conditions report. Earlier, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said regulators were prepared to take additional actions to ensure Americans' deposits are safe, after ruling out coverage of all uninsured deposits at U.S. banks. Emergency borrowing under the Fed's two backstop facilities (Discount Window Lending + Bank Term Funding Program) also reached another whopping $163.9B this week, similar to the $164.8B recorded last week (borrowing under the weekly discount window is typically under $10B). (42 comments)

More to come?

Marking the latest round of job cuts, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it would eliminate another 9,000 positions, adding to the 18,000 layoffs announced in January. The new cuts are mainly focused in AWS, advertising, Twitch, and People Experience and Technology Solutions divisions. "Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount,” CEO Andy Jassy declared, explaining why he didn't announce both batches of layoffs at the same time. Elsewhere, Amazon inked a partnership with Panera Bread for its palm-wiping technology, with biometric scanners set to roll out to dozens of locations. (95 comments)

Difficult refill

It could take years for the U.S. to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, despite previous plans by the Biden administration to buy oil back at under $72/bbl. Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for May delivery closed down well below that level this week as uncertainty caused by the banking crisis weighed on crude prices. "This year it will be difficult for us to take advantage of this low price," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told a congressional panel, pointing to another upcoming sale of 26M barrels from the SPR, as well as storage site maintenance. The SPR currently holds 372M barrels, the lowest since 1983, after last year's historic drawdown of 180M barrels. In other energy news, Russia also surpassed Saudi Arabia to become China's top oil supplier. (80 comments)