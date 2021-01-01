JazzIRT

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) investment case relies heavily on its high-dividend yield, but it’s not sustainable over the long term and investor’s should avoid it.

Background

As I’ve analyzed in my previous coverage ‘Medical Properties Trust Yields 11%, But Don’t Be Greedy’, I’m bearish on MPW as I don’t see its dividend as sustainable, plus it has some fundamental issues and controversies that make it a poor income investment.

Since my article, MPW’s share price has been on a steep downtrend and is now yielding close to 16%, which can be seen either as a fantastic opportunity for the bulls or a clear warning sign for the bears.

As I received some pushback from readers that its dividend was covered by free funds from operations (FFO) and is therefore sustainable, in this article I discuss in more detail MPW’s dividend sustainability, to see if the dividend is really at risk or is this a great income opportunity for investors.

Dividend Sustainability

MPW’s tenant base is somewhat concentrated and some of its largest tenants are reportedly facing some financial hardship, but for the purpose of this article I assume that MPW will be able to collect rents in full from its existing tenant base.

However, investors should note that Steward and Prospect have some problematic finances, and may ultimately stop paying rent to MPW in the coming months, which makes my assumption of MPW’s tenants remaining healthy probably optimistic.

About 90% of the company’s revenue comes from rents, thus rent collection is a key factor to monitor in the near term, as tighter funding conditions and lower profitability levels can lead to financial distress among MPW’s largest operators.

On the other hand, MPW has delivered a resilient operating performance in the past few quarters despite the industry’s challenges, thus assuming that tenants can maintain rent payments can considered to be an acceptable assumption for the time being. Indeed, MPW reported flat revenues at about $1.5 billion in 2022 compared to the previous year, showing that financial struggles at its largest operators has not led to a negative impact on the company’s top-line so far.

Its normalized FFO per share was $1.82 in 2022, and MPW’s guidance for 2023 is to report a normalized FFO between $1.50-1.65, mainly due to the uncertainty regarding Prospect rent, that MPW has shifted to a cash basis only and does not recognize deferred revenue.

Assuming that Prospect continues to make its payments as scheduled, MPW’s normalized FFO is expected to be $1.79 per share, a decline of just 1.6% compared to 2022. Considering that MPW’s current quarterly dividend is $0.29, or $1.16 annualized, its dividend coverage based on NFFO seems to be good, as the dividend payout ratio based on NFFO is 65%, assuming a flat dividend this year.

However, when looking at MPW’s dividend sustainability from a cash flow perspective, its dividend sustainability doesn’t look great.

Investors should also note that REITs like to report several non-GAAP measures to ‘better’ reflect their operating performance, such as FFO or adjusted free funds from operations (AFFO), but like all companies they have to pay dividends from cash, and therefore in my opinion the best way to measure dividend sustainability is to look at the cash flow statement.

Moreover, even the company makes that note in its annual report, that non-GAAP metrics widely used for REITs should be treated with caution:

FFO and normalized FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity.

Thus, I think that operating cash flow instead of FFO is the metric that investors should look regarding dividend analysis, as it represents the money the company earned from its normal core operations. While non-GAAP measures are prone to management ‘adjustments’ to, supposedly, better reflect the company’s underlying performance, cash doesn’t lie and is based on this that dividends must be paid and not from other ‘underlying’ metrics.

Moreover, as I discussed in my previous articles, there are several questions about the company’s business practices raised by short-sellers, thus it makes sense to be conservative and use cash flow to analyze MPW’s operating performance rather than other metrics.

In 2022, its net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $739 million, a decline of 9% YoY, which was more than enough to finance MPW’s total investments of $317 million (capital additions and construction in progress). Thus, its free cash flow was $421 million in 2021, a decline of 7.2% YoY, which was not enough to finance MPW’s dividend distributions.

Indeed, MPW paid $691 million in dividends during 2022, an increase of 8.6% YoY, and while at the same time its cash flow was declining on a yearly basis. In the previous year, MPW’s free cash flow of $450 million was also not enough to organically finance its distributions of $643 million, showing that MPW has been financing its dividend payments from other source rather than cash generated for some time.

Whilst shareholders may have the perception that dividends are safe, as the company increased its quarterly dividend during 2022 and are covered by metrics such as FFO or even AFFO, the combination of rising dividend outflows and declining cash flows is clearly a warning sign.

Not surprisingly, MPW’s cash balance has declined over the past couple of years, given that at the end of 2022 it only had cash and equivalents of $236 million, compared to $459 million in 2021, and $550 million in 2020. This is not the sign of a healthy business, as cash has been declining consistently, being obviously bad for its dividend sustainability.

Furthermore, considering that credit markets have turned worse in recent weeks due to lack of confidence in the banking sector, and also considering that MPW’s credit profile is not great as the company’s credit rating is high yield, MPW may have some difficulty to raise debt on capital markets, putting further pressure on its financial position in the short term.

Indeed, according to MPW, it has enough financial resources to finance its operations during 2023, but lack enough liquidity to cover its 2024 obligations, requiring it to sell assets, raise new debt, or raise equity, all of which there is no guarantee of success.

While MPW can finance its dividend through a combination of different sources over the coming quarters, it is not generating enough cash organically to distribute dividends and is not expected to be in the foreseeable future, which makes its dividend not sustainable over the long term.

Conclusion

Medical Properties Trust's high-dividend yield seems too good to be true, and it is. Its dividend is not sustainable over the long term and the company may find itself in a tough financial position if funding conditions remain difficult over the coming month, as liquidity will dry up. This makes MPW stock a poor income investment, and investors should stay away from it.