VioletaStoimenova

Description

In light of 4Q22 results, I am recommending a Buy rating for Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF), as the company's organic growth and margins were in line with consensus estimates. Management's forecast of 10% organic growth (excluding covid) for FY23 was a welcome sign of confidence. As I see it, TLPFF is well-positioned to take advantage of the current outsourcing trend in the customer service industry and has the potential to generate strong organic growth on a consistent basis. In my opinion, TLPFF clients may see a slowdown in revenue growth in 2023 due to the GDP slowdown and wage inflation, both of which will put pressure on the cost base. That said, in turn, I believe it will also create opportunities for TLPFF to capture new demand as companies seek to cut costs without compromising service quality. TLPFF should be able to achieve high single-digit organic growth in the near and medium term as a result of these drivers, and I believe that M&A can provide even more flexibility, which, when combined with margin expansion, can support strong EPS growth. Since the addressable market size for digital BPO solutions is much larger than that of the company's core customer care market, I believe TLPFF's TP cube strategy will be crucial to the company's continued strong growth profile over the medium term. The success of this strategy is important as I believe most investors are worried about growth moving forward once the core customer service business has reached its saturation point. That aside, I also believe the breadth of TLPFF's exposure to end markets provides both a wealth of opportunities to expand into new verticals and the flexibility to weather a slowdown in a single market (e.g., crypto), all of which should not be discounted.

TLPFF, in my opinion, will continue to reap the benefits of outsourcing developments in the customer service industry, which have picked up steam in recent months thanks to increased digitalization in the post-COVID-19 era. Over the long term, TLPFF should be able to achieve organic growth in the high single digits, while also generating substantial cash to reduce leverage and free up capital for additional M&A. Since TLPFF has put resources into developing chatbots and webchat in order to expand its omnichannel capabilities, I believe that these new digital technologies present a promising opportunity for the company. I stand by my recommendation to buy.

Secular trends support growth

Looking back at history, TLPFF has demonstrated a consistent track record of high-single digits growth rate over the years, pre-covid. Accelerating outsourcing trends, in my opinion, can continue to support TLPFF organic growth in the near-to-medium term, despite a possible global slowdown (in the near-term due to the impending recession). With regards to outsourcing, not only has management has noted this secular trend, several of TLPFF's competitors have as well, including Concentrix, TTEC Holdings, and Majorel Group.

Margin to inflect

The cheaper cost of service offshore is one reason why I think companies are shifting their attention away from onshore customer service and toward customer service centers in other countries like India and the Philippines. However, moving customer service operations overseas can be a drag on revenue because it's unlikely that TLPFF will be able to charge the same as an American worker because labor is much more affordable in countries like the Philippines. That said, TLPFF should be able to benefit from fixed-cost leverage (the whole call center can operate out of a single central office), and the overall cost structure is less expensive than in developed nations, so I expect margins to grow (e.g., Philippines vs US). To this end, I anticipate margin tailwinds as a result of the shift in focus toward offshoring. Management has projected a 20bps increase in EBITA margin for 2023. However, I think there is room for improvement in margins thanks to the combination of rising offshore proportions, favorable mix effects from the faster expansion of specialized services, and M&As.

Valuation

If we piece all the above together quantitatively, we should see TLPFF growing revenue to slightly more than $10 billion in FY25 and earnings of ~$1.1billion. In terms of valuation, TLPFF stock is currently trading at 13x forward earnings, which I believe is justified when compared to peers given the higher expected growth outlook. Assuming TLPFF grows as expected and given the strong secular trends that should support mid-term growth, it should trade at current levels, translating to $240/share in FY24, or a 15% upside.

Own model

Risks

A major recession that causes the closure of many businesses presents an immediate threat to TLPFF's, and its clientele. Wage inflation could have a negative effect on margins if the current inflation and rates spiral continues. Finally, given TLPFF's global reach, FX volatility in countries of operation, particularly emerging markets, could significantly impact financials.

Summary

I recommend a Buy rating for TLPFF stock. While TLPFF may face challenges from a possible slowdown in revenue growth due to GDP and wage inflation, I believe it presents opportunities for the company to capture new demand as companies seek to cut costs without compromising service quality. TLPFF's TP cube strategy and breadth of exposure to end markets also provide opportunities for expansion and flexibility to weather a slowdown in a single market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.