The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 3/30 4/14 0.275 0.28 1.82% 6.03% 10 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 5/18 6/2 0.56 0.59 5.36% 1.89% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 27 (Ex-Div 3/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ConocoPhillips (COP) 4/14 0.6 95.43 2.51% 7 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Mar 28 (Ex-Div 3/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years TowneBank (TOWN) 4/12 0.23 27.41 3.36% 11 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Mar 29 (Ex-Div 3/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 4/14 0.24 67.09 4.29% 10 Amphenol Corporation (APH) 4/12 0.21 78.61 1.07% 11 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 4/14 1.21 119.86 4.04% 13 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 4/18 0.44 52.37 3.36% 21 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 4/17 0.4 83.85 1.91% 29 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 4/14 0.3 26.29 4.56% 43 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 4/17 1 99.89 4.00% 13 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 4/14 0.28 18.57 6.03% 10 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 4/14 0.19 169.93 0.45% 6 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 5/1 0.2 301.95 0.26% 12 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 4/28 0.27 248.17 0.44% 10 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 4/28 0.435 94 1.85% 12 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 4/14 1.25 158.1 3.16% 11 Edison International (EIX) 4/30 0.7375 68.38 4.31% 20 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 4/14 0.4475 64.11 2.79% 19 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 4/28 0.0575 90.69 0.25% 16 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 4/14 2.31 200.77 4.60% 29 First Bancorp (FBNC) 4/25 0.22 36.5 2.41% 5 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 4/14 0.34 26.05 5.22% 8 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 4/17 0.33 25.48 5.18% 12 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 4/20 0.21 25.42 3.30% 18 FMC Corporation (FMC) 4/20 0.58 117.69 1.97% 5 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 4/17 0.32 50.62 2.53% 11 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 4/11 0.225 134.11 0.67% 9 Humana Inc. (HUM) 4/28 0.89 502.43 0.71% 13 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 4/14 1.8 75.77 9.50% 6 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 4/28 0.1 15.2 2.63% 10 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 4/13 1.31 231.62 2.26% 48 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 4/12 0.54 29.26 7.38% 7 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 4/14 0.64 160.77 1.59% 28 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 4/14 1.06 244.15 1.74% 13 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 4/14 0.39 69.04 2.26% 12 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 4/14 1 485.4 0.82% 6 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 4/14 0.475 55.69 3.41% 52 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 5/11 0.51 148.65 1.37% 50 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 4/17 0.38 56.01 2.71% 10 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 4/14 0.35 133.16 1.05% 18 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 4/17 0.1225 32.71 4.49% 13 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 4/14 0.43 108.39 1.59% 13 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 4/17 0.93 133.35 2.79% 7 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 4/28 0.75 276.69 1.08% 30 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 4/6 0.4 61.78 2.59% 12 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 4/20 0.52 35.84 2.90% 8 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 4/17 0.48 34.9 5.50% 12 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 4/14 1.067 77.26 5.52% 26 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 4/17 0.84 226.22 1.49% 7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 4/14 0.14 37.25 1.50% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Mar 30 (Ex-Div 3/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 5/8 1.75 267.67 2.62% 41 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 4/15 0.5 70.37 2.84% 27 CubeSmart (CUBE) 4/17 0.49 45.12 4.34% 13 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 4/14 0.15 14.17 4.23% 8 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 5/1 0.225 106.69 0.84% 18 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 4/25 0.71 100.18 2.83% 12 Realty Income Corporation (O) 4/14 0.255 61.04 5.01% 30 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 4/17 0.42 89.09 1.89% 11 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 4/14 0.495 130.92 1.51% 20 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 4/17 0.1 24.26 1.65% 12 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 4/10 0.28 54.82 2.04% 10 State Street Corporation (STT) 4/13 0.63 71.65 3.52% 12 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 4/13 0.56 36.09 6.21% 12 Click to enlarge

Friday Mar 31 (Ex-Div 4/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 4/26 0.225 131.96 0.68% 12 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 4/26 1.03 CAD 48.05 6.17% 7 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corporation (AEE) 3/31 0.63 3.0% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 3/31 1.1 3.5% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 4/3 0.4 0.7% The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 4/3 0.89 3.4% Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/31 0.45 1.8% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 3/31 2.15 1.3% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 3/31 4.6 2.9% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 3/31 0.22 3.2% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 3/31 0.32 4.1% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 4/3 0.29 3.0% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 3/31 0.91 1.5% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 3/31 0.3375 4.6% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 3/31 0.3825 4.8% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 4/3 0.55 4.1% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 3/28 0.23 1.5% Cadence Bank (CADE) 4/3 0.235 4.5% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 3/31 1.565 4.8% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 4/3 0.61 2.6% Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 3/31 0.79 2.8% ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 3/31 0.26 4.0% CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 3/30 0.28 2.2% Capital Southwest (CSWC) 3/31 0.53 12.3% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 3/31 0.38 9.2% Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 3/30 0.2 3.4% Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 3/31 0.485 2.4% DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 3/31 1 2.9% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 3/31 1.22 5.2% Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 3/30 1.21 1.6% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 3/31 0.25 2.2% Eversource Energy (ES) 3/31 0.675 3.6% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 3/31 1.62 4.2% First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 4/3 0.17 2.1% First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 3/31 0.16 3.9% Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 4/3 0.3 6.3% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 3/31 0.17 5.3% Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 3/31 0.45 5.4% Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 3/30 0.34 0.9% First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 3/31 0.14 3.4% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 3/31 0.08 7.4% GATX Corporation (GATX) 3/31 0.55 2.1% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 3/30 0.75 3.8% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 3/30 0.28 3.4% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 4/3 0.95 2.4% Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 3/31 0.73 3.0% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 3/30 2.5 3.2% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 3/31 0.02483 2.4% Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 3/31 0.22 2.0% Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 3/31 0.33 4.0% Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 3/31 0.22 4.7% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 3/31 0.42 1.7% ITT Inc (ITT) 4/3 0.29 1.4% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 4/3 0.46 3.0% Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 3/31 0.85 1.6% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 3/31 0.0459 3.5% Linde plc (LIN) 3/28 1.275 1.5% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 3/31 0.24 1.7% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 3/31 1.0625 3.0% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 3/28 0.175 5.3% Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 4/3 0.08 1.2% McKesson Corporation (MCK) 4/3 0.54 0.6% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 3/31 0.66 0.8% Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 3/31 0.06 1.2% M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 3/31 1.3 4.5% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 3/31 0.2 1.5% NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 4/3 2.1 2.4% New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 4/3 0.39 3.0% NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 4/3 0.34 1.1% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 3/30 0.55 5.5% NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 3/31 0.64 4.6% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 3/31 0.42 4.1% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 3/31 0.55 12.0% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 3/31 0.35 1.0% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 4/3 0.55 3.5% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 3/31 0.57 3.9% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 3/31 1.15 2.6% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 3/31 0.64 3.6% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 3/31 0.87 3.0% Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 3/31 0.295 3.8% Pool Corporation (POOL) 3/29 1 1.2% Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 3/31 0.19 0.9% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 3/28 0.273 3.2% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 3/31 0.38 0.8% Service Corporation International (SCI) 3/31 0.27 1.6% Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 4/3 0.2 4.5% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 3/31 0.18 1.4% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 3/31 0.2 3.8% Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 4/3 0.38 5.1% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 3/31 0.215 3.5% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 4/3 0.29 2.2% Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 3/31 0.185 7.6% The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 3/31 0.81 2.6% Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 3/30 0.09 0.8% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 3/30 1.22 4.5% The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 3/31 0.93 2.3% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 4/3 0.36 3.9% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 3/31 0.715 6.0% UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 4/3 0.38 2.6% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 3/31 1.3 2.8% Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 3/30 0.1 1.8% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 3/31 0.19 0.4% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 4/3 0.57 1.6% Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 3/29 0.31 2.0% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.