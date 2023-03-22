Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 25, 2023 10:02 AM ETSurrozen, Inc. (SRZN)
Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Parker - CEO, President & Director

Charles Williams - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dae Gon Ha - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Hannah Adeoye - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Surrozen Corporate Update Conference Call. My name is Josh, and I will be your manager for this call. I will now turn the call over to Craig Parker, CEO of Surrozen to begin the call.

Craig Parker

Thanks, Josh, and thank all of you for joining us today for this important corporate update. As Josh said, I'm Craig Parker, CEO of Surrozen. And with me today is Chuck Williams, the Chief Financial Officer at Surrozen. We'll be providing corporate and R&D pipeline updates today and will then address questions.

Slide 2. I'll be making forward-looking statements. Please consult our SEC filings, in particular, our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K for a full discussion of our risk factors.

Slide 3. As some of you know, Surrozen is the preeminent innovator in using the Wnt pathway, the body's own physiologic mechanism for tissue repair to selectively stimulate tissue regeneration in a broad range of diseases. We do this through our proprietary platform and technologies that combine an understanding of Wnt pathway biology in specific disease settings with advanced antibody engineering techniques and proprietary antibody technologies. Our vision is to design and develop tissue selective antibodies that have the potential to regenerate tissue in many severe diseases. It's this targeted approach to Wnt modulation and the extremely broad potential therapeutic applications that distinguish our approach and our technologies. The ultimate clinical promise of our approach is disease-modifying benefit.

Wnt signaling plays an essential role in

