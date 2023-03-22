Travelzoo (TZOO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 25, 2023 10:03 AM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.57K Followers

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Wayne Lee - CFO

Holger Bartel - Global CEO

Arveena Ahluwalia - Global Director, META

Conference Call Participants

Michael Kupinski - NOBLE Capital Markets

James Goss - Barrington Research Associates

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital Markets

Steven Silver - Argus Research Company

Operator

Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Travelzoo Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

The company would like to remind you that all statements made during this conference call and presented in the slides that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are described in the company's forms 10-K and 10-Q and other periodic filings with the SEC. Unless required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's website for important information, including the company's earnings press release issued earlier this morning.

An archived recording of this conference call will be made available on the Travelzoo Investor Relations website at travelzoo.com/ir.

Now it's my pleasure to turn the floor over to Travelzoo's Global CEO, Holger Bartel; its Chief Financial Officer, Wayne Lee; and its General Manager, Travelzoo META, Arveena Ahluwalia. Wayne will start with an overview of the fourth quarter 2022 financial results.

Wayne Lee

Thank you, Regina, and welcome to those of you joining us today. Please open or refer to the management presentation to follow along with our prepared remarks. The presentation in PDF format

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.