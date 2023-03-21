ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 25, 2023 10:04 AM ETProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC), ACDCW
ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Wheatley - IR

Matthew Wilks - Executive Chairman & President

Ladd Wilks - CEO

Lance Turner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Saurabh Pant - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Donald Crist - Johnson Rice & Company

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ProFrac Holdings Corp. Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brian Wheatley, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Brian Wheatley

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for ProFrac Holding Corp.'s conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. With me today are Matt Wilks, Executive Chairman; Ladd Wilks, Chief Executive Officer; and Lance Turner, Chief Financial Officer.

Following my remarks, management will provide high-level commentary on the financial highlights of the full year and fourth quarter of 2022 as well as the business outlook before opening the call up to your questions. There will be a replay of today's call available by webcast on the company's website at pfholdingscorp.com as well as a telephonic recording available until March 28, 2023. More information on how to access these replay features is included in the company's earnings release.

Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, March 21, 2023. And therefore, you are advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay listening or transcript reading.

Also, comments on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws, including management's expectations of future financial and business performance. These forward-looking statements reflect the

