Edible Garden AG, Inc. (EDBL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 25, 2023 10:07 AM ETEdible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.57K Followers

Edible Garden AG, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDBL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Theodore Ayvas - IR

James Kras - CEO, President & Chair

Michael James - CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Pearlman - Maxim Group

Paul Cooney - Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Elon Friedman - VKC Fund

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Edible Garden Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Business Update Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ted Ayvas. You may begin.

Theodore Ayvas

Thanks, Ali. Good morning, and thank you for joining Edible Garden's Year-end 2022 Conference Call and Business Update. On the call with us today are Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden; and Mike James, Chief Financial Officer of Edible Garden.

Earlier this morning, the company announced its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.ediblegardenag.com. In addition, the company filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission this morning, which can also be accessed on the company's website, as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you have any questions after the call and would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.

Before Mr. Kras reviews the company's operating results for the year-end 2022 and provide a business update, we would like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this conference call, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans and our expectations for future operations are forward-looking statements. The words expect, project, plan, believe, may, will, would, should, could, mission, strategy, potential, seek, strive and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.