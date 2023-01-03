CreativaImages/iStock via Getty Images

A more in-depth version of this article was first shared with members of my Quality Value Investing (QVI) subscription service in Seeking Alpha's Investor Groups on January 3, 2023.

Preserving capital on the downside should supersede the pursuit of any potential upside. Regardless of the cause or ultimate duration, any market downturn, such as in 2022, delivers a stark reminder that managing risk is paramount to disciplined investing.

Thoughtful investors pursue alpha by researching companies with sound fundamentals trading at sensible valuations and demonstrating a propensity for upside, in addition to exhibiting downside protection or a margin of safety of the invested capital. Then, if choosing to purchase, they wade with patience through market and company gyrations for the thesis on the stock to play out over a long-term holding period.

Outperformance Happens on the Downside as Well

Although a trading day, week, month, or quarter never defines a market sample size, in my experience and observations, market outperformance over the long term is often achieved during down markets. Because a portfolio of quality companies purchased at value prices that may underperform the market when it's flying high tends to outperform the market on the downswing, thus increasing the potential to achieve alpha over time.

Any sudden downturn in the market reminds us of the cornerstone of disciplined and patient investing: understanding the downside risk profile for each holding.

A practical exercise for self-directed investors is due diligence toward uncovering and managing the downside risks of owned or targeted publicly-traded companies. Those assessing the risks sufficiently may encounter less volatility in bear market cycles or during corrections from surprise socioeconomic or geopolitical events.

Returns are Unpredictable - Risks are Controllable

Measuring, understanding, and accepting the downside price risks of a company's common shares from an unforgiving market offer the best opportunities for investing with a tolerable, asymmetric risk/reward profile.

Often, successful investors are rewarded more for limited portfolio downside in bear markets from a disciplined approach to risk-managed investing than from the upside in bull markets driven by exuberant, albeit mostly undisciplined participants.

High-quality common stocks purchased at value prices offer the best opportunities for portfolios to outperform the market during corrections or prolonged bears, with a lesser percentage drop than benchmark index averages.

How QVI Outperformed the 2022 Bear Market

The 38 stocks comprising the Quality Value Investing portfolios outperformed the 2022 bear market by 757 basis points (bps) or 7.57 percentage points based on an equal-weighted average total return per holding. Further, since its inception in June 2009, the same basket of stocks has collectively outperformed the S&P 500 by 6,534 bps or 65.34 percentage points average per holding as of the market close on March 24, 2023. But remember, past performance is not an indicator of future returns.

Last year was another repeated lesson of unexpected and sudden downturns in the stock market, an industry, or a company. Avoid the next inevitable bloodbath by limiting ownership to the shares of enterprises where you have assessed the downside risk as manageable and tolerable.

Successful portfolio management lies in the ability of investors to understand and manage the controllable risks and margins of safety instead of the impossible task of predicting market movements and future stock prices.

The market releases the bulls or the bears at its convenience and, therefore, requires diligent preparation on our part. Counter with established ownership of quality companies that perhaps run with bulls when the mood allows but, of utmost importance, are less inclined to retreat with or go as far as the bears.

Bottom-Up Investing Triumphs Over Top-Down Macro

Except for the so-called FAANG stocks, particularly Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL), there were no notable distinctions of industry or sector within the diversified industry groups of the QVI Portfolios during the 2022 bear market, providing a reminder that bottom-up value investing more often triumphs over a top-down macro strategy.

Also, remember that fads or FOMO stocks, such as the FAANGs, usually take a beating when the market recedes. Thus, perhaps, the market growth stories are the exception to this post's downside/upside theme, as those picks - purposely, an undersized representation in QVI - skyrocket on the market upswings but leave overweighted investors skiing naked on the downslopes.

Although lowering the downside risks are preferable, zero liability is unobtainable, such as during an acute market correction or prolonged downturn. I have learned from experience and observation that stocks with low- and below-average risk grades tend to decline less than the S&P 500 or the overall market during crashes or bear markets.

Value Prevails Across Market Cycles

Outperform the targeted benchmark by maintaining a wide margin of safety, a critical element of successful value investing. Protect the principal up front against the unpredictable yet unavoidable downturns and let the upturns generate pure alpha.

The lesson is to stop making bets on faceless stocks or popular sectors and start investing in excellent companies, accumulating shares when they temporarily exhibit reasonable prices.

Mitigate underlying risks using a value-based, long-view portfolio strategy. Then, hold the shares for as long as the company remains terrific, as demonstrated by growing revenues and earnings and, more important, by generating free cash flow and capital allocations that produce compounding annual returns for participating investors and their fellow shareholders.

Passive investors who predominantly index must resolve to match the market results on the feel-good upside and, worse, on the capital-destroying downside. At the same time, active quality-based value investors have a greater chance of surviving the downside while achieving enough alpha on the upside to outperform over time.

Investing based on the company's current wealth, the stock price's present value and the risk profile of each is more controllable than trying to predict future returns.

Thoughtful, disciplined, and patient investors work the downside while allowing the upside to take care of itself.

Keep an eye out for future articles dedicated to understanding and managing the risk profiles of publicly-traded companies and their common stocks, whether in your portfolio or on your watchlist.

As a public post, please feel free to share it within your network.