MillerKnoll: The Macro Environment Is Looking Increasingly Challenging

Mar. 25, 2023 9:21 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • MillerKnoll delivered decent third quarter results, but order intake was very disappointing, and demand appears to be significantly weakening.
  • On the positive side, profit margins are improving in part thanks to previous price increases and cost savings initiatives implemented by the company.
  • There are significant headwinds and risks, but the valuation remains very undemanding at current prices.

3D rendering of a cozy living room

alvarez

Just when MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) appeared to be making progress in restoring its profit margins after the enormous impact from inflation and supply chain issues, it is now facing an additional headwind from demand cooling off. While third quarter net

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.24K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.