Yamana Gold Inc.: A Restructuring And Strategic Acquisition

Mar. 26, 2023 12:24 AM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY), YRI:CAAEM, AEM:CA, PAAS, PAAS:CA
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • The prognosis for precious metals is highly sensitive to the dynamic between inflation and monetary policy.
  • Mergers and acquisitions are among the strategic measures expected to help businesses in this sector compete this year.
  • Many synergies can be achieved from Yamana's acquisition, making it a transformative and strategic move.

Acquisitions

E_Y_E/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The prognosis for precious metals is highly sensitive to the dynamic between inflation and monetary policy. In 2023, precious metal prices will see both positive and negative forces. Prices would fall if monetary

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.96K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content of this article is intended solely for educational purposes. The information presented here is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Do your own due diligence and form your own opinion before making any stock trades, or talk to a financial expert. Capital loss is a possibility when investing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.