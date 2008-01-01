DON: Higher Exposure To Financial And Real Estate Sectors Make It Vulnerable In 2023

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.7K Followers

Summary

  • DON owns a portfolio of mid-cap dividend stocks in the U.S.
  • The fund has high exposure to financial and real estate sectors which are facing headwind in this high-rate environment.
  • DON's exposure to the higher-growth technology sector is quite limited and hence long-term capital appreciation potential is limited.

Green Investing Piggy Bank with solar panels and Candlestick Graph

mphillips007

ETF Overview

Some may wonder whether to invest in large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap dividend funds. In this article, we will analyze WisdomTree MidCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DON) to see if it is a good investment choice among the

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart, sunburst chart Description automatically generated

WisdomTree Website

Chart

YCharts

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.7K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.