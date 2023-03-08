Dakota Gold Could Fall Sharply Amid Market Indifference To Explorations

Mar. 26, 2023 12:56 AM ETDakota Gold Corp. (DC)
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
889 Followers

Summary

  • The current recovery in gold prices may be short-lived and a negative trend reversal could cause major problems for holdings in US-listed gold stocks.
  • Current positive catalysts for gold may be fading, and analysts are forecasting lower prices per ounce in 2023.
  • Dakota Gold Corp. appears overvalued relative to the gold price outlook and given the markets' lack of enthusiasm for the company's exploration results.
  • As such, investors should trim their positions in Dakota Gold as shares prepare for a decline unless new catalysts could spark a new bull market. But a recession, which would reawaken interest in gold as a safe haven, is currently not to be expected.

Gold price analytics, concept image.

sankai

Gold Has Recently Rallied on Financial Crisis Fears, but Are These Warranted?

Despite reassuring statements from US Treasury Secretary Janet Louise Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the health of US banks, fears of a major crisis

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Source: Investing.com

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: Investing.com

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: Investing.com

Table Description automatically generated

Source of data: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
889 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.