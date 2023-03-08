sankai

Gold Has Recently Rallied on Financial Crisis Fears, but Are These Warranted?

Despite reassuring statements from US Treasury Secretary Janet Louise Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the health of US banks, fears of a major crisis in the banking system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (SBNY) remain.

Since March 8, 2023, around the time the issue surfaced, financial troubles at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have weighed negatively on US-listed equities, while gold, viewed as a safe bet in the event of a major financial crisis, has recovered.

The rise in the price of gold is pulling up several gold-backed securities, such as US-listed gold stocks, significantly increasing the risk for investors as these assets become overvalued. The current rally in gold prices could determine a higher probability that the market value of these stocks will exceed their intrinsic value, which is an indicator of how much the stock could be worth based on the outlook for precious metals prices and some fundamental metrics.

Thus, investors should reassess their allocation to these assets and perhaps take some profit from those who may have run out of fuel while there is reason to believe the gold price rally is coming to an end.

Dakota Gold Corp. Could Be Among the Gold Stocks to Trim

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) could be the case as this gold explorer's shares, as of now at $3.51, are trading significantly above the 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 after the share price rose by a whopping 34.5% from the low of $2.61 hit on March 7, 2023.

DC stock has a market cap of $262.06 million, which has fluctuated between a low of $2.61 per share and a high of $8.47 per share over the past 52 weeks.

Additionally, the stock has a 14-day Relative Strength Index of 62.5181, suggesting shares are approaching overbought levels, implying little room for further upside should gold continue its uptrend.

Investors should therefore reduce their position in Dakota Gold and take advantage of the current highs ahead of a potential reversal in Dakota's share price trend, which could gain momentum as the current catalysts of the gold rally wear off.

The catalysts behind the gold price rally could unravel at any moment, as there are some signs, including analyst estimates, and as a result, Dakota Gold could plunge due to the significant gold beta.

Dakota Gold's Elevated Beta Gold Could Indicate a Speculative Stock

Beta Gold expresses how shares of Dakota Gold trade when the price of gold rises or falls, and since this measure is elevated, it could be an indication that this stock is being used to speculate on the rise/fall of the gold price.

Dakota Gold has a beta gold of 1.9x because it results from a statistical model based on a linear relationship between daily returns of Dakota Gold (the output/dependent variable) and daily changes in Gold Futures - Apr 23 (GCJ3) (the input/independent variable).

The Dakota would fall much faster than the price of gold, assuming the Gold Futures market says analysts were more or less correct in predicting the following trend:

down 6.9% to $1,844.68 per troy ounce before the end of the current quarter

down 10.2% to $1,779.15 per troy ounce before the end of the current year.

As of this writing, Gold Futures - Apr 23 (GCJ3) were at $1,981.00 per troy ounce.

If Dakota follows the expected trend of the precious metal, its share price should nearly double the rate of decline, trading at around $3.05 before the end of this quarter and around $2.83 before the end of 2023.

The share price will not develop in a straight line, but it will through cyclical fluctuations. However, these future cycles are expected to reflect a negative trend based on analyst estimates of Future Gold prices in 2023.

With these assumptions, traders are likely to bet on a significant drop in Dakota Gold's stock price rather than an uptrend in the future, which certainly doesn't encourage investors to hold Dakota Gold shares in their portfolios today.

Why Gold Should Trade Lower

The factors favoring a negative development of the gold price could be:

The continued interest rate hikes that central banks in North America and Europe will continue to perform to combat inflation, which is still well above the 2% target rate. Higher interest rates will likely result in investors flocking to fixed income rather than gold, as the former generates income, while the latter doesn't.

The process of disinflation will continue due to monetary tightening, and with that, one of the reasons for investing in gold, namely elevated inflation, would gradually disappear. Investors will therefore need less and less gold to hedge against the negative effects of reduced purchasing power.

The lack of real risk of a collapse of the banking system, which markets still fear after the crisis of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the financial health problems of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). US Treasury Secretary Janet Louise Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in recent days that the banking system is healthy and monetary authorities have effective tools to protect people's savings. The current bullishness in gold will fade once this kind of uncertainty about the banks is over.

About Dakota Gold and Its Drilling in The Historic Homestake Mining District

Dakota Gold Corp. based in South Dakota is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits.

The company has a 100% interest in mineral properties and surrounding mines covering over 46,000 acres in the historic Homestake Mining District, a metal district in South Dakota historically rich in gold and other metals.

The company also has the option to earn a 100% interest in additional surface rights of 4,261 acres. This option agreement, referred to as the Barrick Option, includes facilities and data from 145 years of exploration and mining history throughout South Dakota to which Dakota may have access.

The company also holds an option, exercisable on March 7, 2026, to earn a 100% interest in 2,726 acres beneath Richmond Hill, also located in the Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Since spring 2022, Dakota Gold has been conducting drilling activities in the Homestake Mining District, specifically at the Maitland Gold and Richmond Hill Gold Projects.

The most relevant results may be those related to the discovery of the new Unionville Zone at Maitland, reported on February 8, 2023, and may provide some evidence of gold mineralization.

The ‘Proof of Concept’ (this is an indication of the feasibility of a future metal mining project) is located in areas near the historic Homestake Gold Mine, which was a huge North American gold mine and produced more than 40 million ounces of gold over its lifetime of 126 years.

The company expects to release further results from drilling activity later this year but as with the discovery of the new Unionville Zone at Maitland (see chart below) these should not result in significant and sustained increases in the share price when gold is in a downtrend (as assumed in this analysis).

The company reports that with $28.07 million in cash and zero debt as of September 30, 2022, it is able to continue its exploration activities for several years.

The Stock Valuation

Since Dakota Gold is not yet mining and therefore not generating income, a valuation of the stock relative to its peers can only be done on a book-price basis, suggesting that Dakota is not cheap at this time.

Due to a possible overvaluation, lack of a positive outlook for gold prices, and a market that doesn't seem to care about exploration results, investors should reduce their positions in Dakota Gold and take advantage of current levels, which appear high.

It's also possible that gold prices will continue their uptrend, making Dakota Gold's exploration results attractive as well, and these two catalysts could propel Dakota's stock price above current levels.

If financial markets worry about the deteriorating economic outlook, gold prices will rise as precious metals become safe haven assets for investors.

What could lead to this scenario is the trigger of a severe economic recession rather than a simple slowdown, with the latter type of cycle instead expected by economists and policymakers.

The chances of a soft landing of the economy after monetary tightening seem to increase over time. On Friday, March 24, the S&P Global US Services PMI for March 2023 reported an increase to 53.8, improving from 50.6 in January and beating market expectations of 50.5. The rise in the index, which economists and analysts often use to get insights into changing global business conditions, was fueled by stronger demand conditions, a rebound in new business and the steepest rise in job creation since last September. The service sector is the sector with the largest economic contribution to US gross domestic product and its trends certainly do not point to a recession.

Conclusion

Dakota Gold could attract sympathy from traders interested in speculating on gold price fluctuations.

The stock price is tending to double changes in the price of gold, and with the metal expected to trade lower, Dakota could attract more interest from traders betting on the decline than investors.

The latter category may be interested in trimming the position ahead of a potential downturn by taking advantage of current levels, which are not low following the recent gold rally.

The company will release some drill results but based on recent experience, the market doesn’t seem very enthusiastic, especially when in a bearish mode.