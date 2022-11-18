Primoris Services Corp: Promising Investment Opportunity, Strong Growth Prospects

Mar. 26, 2023 1:10 AM ETPrimoris Services Corporation (PRIM)
DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
21 Followers

Summary

  • PRIM’s revenue growth should benefit from the healthy order backlog and acquisition of PLH in the near term.
  • In the long term, the company should benefit from the healthy growth opportunities across its end markets, including energy, renewables, communications, and oil & gas.
  • PRIM stock is currently undervalued.

Solar panels fields on the green hills

LeoPatrizi

Investment Thesis

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) should see a boost in revenue in 2023, thanks to its strong order backlog levels and the recent acquisition of PLH. The company has secured $290 million worth of projects related to the construction

dcf valuation

DCF valuation (Created by DzD Analysis using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
21 Followers
My degree is in mechanical engineering, but I work as an equity research analyst. I'm using my expertise to research companies in the industrial sector. I am passionate about stock market and currently pursuing CFA.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.